Nutritionist says haldi doodh or turmeric milk can boost immunity and heart health in winter: 7 health benefits

If you've grown up in an Indian family, chances are you have been handed a warm glass of haldi doodh whenever you were sick, injured, or just feeling low. And while we may have rolled our eyes as kids, our grandmothers knew exactly what they were doing. Turmeric milk, often also called golden milk owing to its colour, blends the healing power of turmeric with the goodness of milk. This soothing drink helps boost immunity, improves digestion, and even eases joint pain. Thanks to curcumin, turmeric's active compound, haldi doodh becomes a natural source of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Whether you sip it before bed or enjoy it as a winter comfort drink, haldi doodh is an easy way to support your health every day. A warm cup of turmeric milk offers these health benefits.(Adobe Stock)

Why should you drink haldi doodh every day?

1. Heart-friendly drink

Turmeric contains curcumin, a bioactive compound known for its strong anti-inflammatory effects. It works almost like a natural pain reliever, helping reduce inflammation and pain. Research published in the Journal of Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity suggests that curcumin may lower the risk of heart disease and ease symptoms of arthritis by controlling oxidative stress.

2. Helps lower blood sugar

“Turmeric may help improve how your body uses insulin, which can support healthy blood sugar levels. Curcumin, the key compound in turmeric, is known to reduce insulin resistance,” Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, tells Health Shots. Therefore, adding haldi doodh to your routine can help you manage diabetes.

3. Fights against infections

Turmeric has natural antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. This is why your elders always recommended golden milk during seasonal changes. It helps the body fight infections more effectively while reducing the severity of common colds and coughs. Its warm, soothing nature also promotes better sleep, further supporting immunity.

4. Avoids digestive problems

If digestive discomfort is something you face often, including turmeric in your daily milk can help. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of curcumin support healthy digestion and soothe gut irritation. A study published in Metabolic Brain Disease found that turmeric may help ease symptoms of digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It offers a calming effect on the stomach, making it an ideal drink before bed.

5. Strengthens your bones

“Turmeric milk is naturally rich in calcium and vitamin D when made with cow milk or fortified plant milk. These nutrients are essential for building and maintaining strong bones,” explains Chawla. When paired with turmeric's anti-inflammatory benefits, haldi doodh becomes a nourishing drink for bone strength and joint comfort.

6. Keeps you warm in winter

Turmeric milk is naturally warming, which makes it perfect for cold weather. Its heat-producing effect helps improve blood circulation and keeps the body cozy, just another reason why it is a winter favourite.

7. Boosts memory and brand function

A study published in Neuropeptides reveals that curcumin may increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF is a compound that helps your brain form new connections and promotes the growth of brain cells. Low levels of BDNF may be linked to brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

How to make turmeric milk at home?

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (120 ml) unsweetened milk of your choice

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 small piece of grated fresh ginger or 1/2 teaspoon of ginger powder

ginger powder 1 teaspoon hone y or maple syrup (optional)

Directions:

To make the golden milk, simply mix all ingredients like milk, turmeric, ginger, and your preferred sweetener in a small pan.

Place it on medium heat and allow the mixture to come to a gentle boil.

Once it starts bubbling, reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. “This slow simmering helps the turmeric and ginger release their flavour and beneficial compounds,” suggests Chawla.

After it turns fragrant, strain the golden milk into a mug and top it with a pinch of cinnamon for extra benefits and flavor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I drink turmeric milk every day?

Yes, you can safely drink turmeric milk daily. Most people benefit from 1 cup before bedtime, as it may support immunity, digestion, and sleep.

2. What is the best time to drink turmeric milk?

Nighttime is ideal because warm milk with turmeric can help your body relax, soothe inflammation, and support better sleep.

3. Can turmeric milk help with colds and coughs?

Turmeric milk is commonly used as a home remedy for a cold because turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that may ease symptoms.

4. How much turmeric should I add to milk?

Usually, 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder is enough for one cup of milk. You can adjust based on taste.

5. Does turmeric milk help with weight loss?

Turmeric alone won't cause weight loss. But pairing it with a balanced diet may support metabolism and reduce inflammation.