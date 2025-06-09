Gastroenterologist says ‘more fibre means better weight control’; shares best supplement for irritable bowel syndrome

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, often shares health and nutritional tips on Instagram that people who suffer from gut or liver issues or those who want to strengthen their gut microbiome should follow. One should always add fibre slowly to their diet, as it may cause some gas and bloating at first. (Shutterstock)

In a video shared on June 4, Dr Sethi talked about the 6 things about gut health that he wishes ‘more people knew’. He posted educational inputs on fibre, how it benefits our body and can also create problems, what is the best supplement for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and more. Here are the 6 tips he shared:

Important tips to remember, from a gastroenterologist:

1. Vegetables often have less fibre than fruits, nuts, beans, and seeds.

2. About 90 percent of Americans are fibre-deficient. This trend of insufficient fibre intake is common worldwide.

3. More fibre = better weight control, cholesterol, reflux, and gut health.

4. Soluble fibre helps calm diarrhoea; insoluble fibre helps with constipation.

5. Add fibre slowly - some gas and bloating at first is totally normal. Your gut bugs are just adjusting.

6. Psyllium is the best-studied fibre supplement, especially helpful for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Why is fibre important for gut health?

The question now arises, why is fibre considered an important supplement for our gut health? According to the Mayo Clinic, dietary fibre increases the weight and size of stool and softens it. In general, bulky stool is easier to pass, and this lowers the chance of constipation. If you have loose, watery stools, fibre may help make them solid. That's because fibre absorbs water and adds bulk to stool.

Additionally, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), dietary fibre is fermented by the human gut microbiota, producing beneficial microbial metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids.

