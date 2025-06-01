Woman shares how she lost 86 kg of fat and built muscle: 'Protein is king but fibre is also really important'

Pranjal Pandey, who keeps sharing insights from her impressive weight loss with her Instagram followers, shared a post on March 29 in which she said, “Weight loss is all about what you eat, no matter your training split or intensity.” She said she has dropped from 154 kg to 65 kg. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss Pranjal Pandey dropped from 154 kg to 65 kg. Here's what she ate to lose weight. (Instagram/ Pranjal Pandey)

Pranjal shared secrets to her 86 kg weight loss and added, “So what did I eat whilst on my journey? Protein is king. But fibre is also really important. Both of them help to keep you full and satiated.” She then went on to list her top protein and fibre sources in her post titled: 'How I lost 86 kg of fat and built muscle'.

'Protein per 100g', as per Pranjal

• Chicken breast (cooked) – 31g protein | 165 kcal

• Eggs – 13g protein | 143 kcal

• Fish (cooked) – 22g protein | 206 kcal

• Paneer – 18g protein | 265 kcal

• Tofu – 8g protein | 76 kcal

• Greek Yogurt – 10g protein | 59 kcal

• Lentils (cooked) – 9g protein | 116 kcal

• Chickpeas (cooked) – 8.9g protein | 164 kcal

• Kidney Beans (cooked) – 8.7g protein | 127 kcal

• Oats – 11g protein | 389 kcal

• Almonds – 21g protein | 579 kcal

• Pumpkin seeds – 19g protein | 446 kcal

‘Fibre-rich sources with protein content per 100g’

• Chia seeds – 34g fibre | 17g protein | 486 kcal

• Flaxseeds – 27g fibre | 18g protein | 534 kcal

• Almonds – 12.5g fibre | 21g protein | 579 kcal

• Lentils (cooked) – 7.9g fibre | 9g protein | 116 kcal

• Kidney beans (cooked) – 6.4g fibre | 8.7g protein | 127 kcal

• Oats – 10.6g fibre | 11g protein | 389 kcal

• Quinoa (cooked) – 2.8g fiber | 4.1g protein | 120 kcal

• Broccoli – 2.6g fibre | 2.8g protein | 55 kcal

• Carrots – 2.8g fibre | 0.9g protein | 41 kcal

• Apples (with skin) – 2.4g fibre | 0.3g protein | 52 kcal

• Bananas – 2.6g fibre | 1.3g protein | 89 kcal

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.