Are you taking enough protein? Common signs that you have protein deficiency; tips to fix

Protein is extremely crucial for enabling healthy body functions. It is important that we take adequate protein throughout the day to keep the body healthy and fit. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Uma Shakthy, Senior Dietician, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centres, said, “Proteins are the foundation which can be sought from the food we take. 20 to 25 percent of the calories in a day must come from proteins.” 20 to 25 percent of the calories in a day must come from proteins.(Unsplash)

But what happens when we do not take adequate protein?

“When we don't take enough daily dietary proteins, we become deficient. Protein deficiencies can be identified through certain symptoms. Fatigue is the first symptom. It happens due to muscle loss. Swelling in the feet, hair loss, brittle nails, skin problems, teeth attrition, mood swings due to hormonal changes, irregular menstruation, delayed digestion due to reduced digestive enzymes, muscle pain, leg pain, inability to walk steadily are some of the other symptoms. Additionally, frequent infections may occur due to compromised immune function. Proteins are crucial for building antibodies and other immune components; low intake can leave you vulnerable,” Dietician Uma Shakthy shared the symptoms to watch out for.

How to fix protein deficiency?

Addressing protein deficiency starts with assessing your dietary habits. Begin by incorporating more protein-rich foods into your meals and snacks each day.

Have a protein-rich meal everyday.

For non-vegetarians: If you are a non-vegetarian, have egg white, fish, chicken regularly. Mutton, pork and beef can be taken in less quantity as they are rich in fats. They are considered as lean and high biological value proteins.

For vegetarians: Vegetarian proteins include nuts like almonds, walnuts, pista and cashews. Seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, all kinds of pulses and legumes, tofu should also be included in the diet. One handful of nuts gives you adequate proteins. But nuts need to be taken in moderation, taking its calories in to account.

Dairy products: Milk and milk products like paneer, curd and yoghurt can be taken regularly.

Protein supplements: If a person is in severe deficiency, protein supplements may be helpful. Having whey proteins will also be beneficial in such cases.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.