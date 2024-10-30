Proteins are essential macronutrients made of amino acids, which form the building blocks of the body. They play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing tissues, supporting immune function, producing hormones and enzymes and preserving muscle mass. Don’t let age weaken your parents: Add these protein-rich foods to older adults' diet to strengthen their bones, muscles and immunity (Photo by Dreamstime Stock Photos)

From Muscle to metabolism:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amreen Sheikh, Head Dietician at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, shared, “With age, one’s body goes through several changes that increases the requirement of protein. Ensuring protein intake is sufficient helps foster good health and quality of life in older adults. As the human body ages, issues like Sarcopenia or muscle loss happens as muscle mass naturally declines with age causing weakness, frailty and can lead to a higher risk of falls and fractures and protein helps prevents this.”

He explained, “Protein helps in maintaining bone density, further reducing the risk of Osteoporosis and fractures. It aids in repairing tissues, including skin, bones, and organs. Protein is required for producing antibodies and other immune system components that help fight infections. Elderly people are at higher risk of infection, injuries, surgeries, and illnesses. Protein supports better recovery by aiding tissue repair and immune function.”

A high-protein diet is one that focuses on increasing your intake of lean proteins like chicken, fish and eggs. This type of diet can help you feel fuller for longer and can help you maintain your weight loss.(Pixabay)

Highlighting that protein is important for producing hormones and enzymes that regulate bodily functions, Amreen Sheikh elaborated, “Protein can help elderly to maintain healthy weight by increasing satiety and supporting lean muscle mass, which helps in increasing metabolism. Protein deficiency can slow down the healing process of wounds and injuries. Reduced protein intake compromises immune function, making elderly people susceptible to infections.”

Protein-rich foods are also sources of other essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and B vitamins, which are crucial for overall health, thus low protein intake will cause other nutrient deficiencies. Amreen Sheikh revealed, “The recommended daily protein intake for elderly individuals varies based on individual factors like age, gender, activity level, and overall health, co-morbidities. However, as a general recommendation, older adults are advised to consume 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day along with a balanced diet for a healthy life.”

Power up with protein:

To up your regular protein intake you have to include protein rich food in every meal throughout the day. Amreen Sheikh suggested, “Adding foods like lean cuts of Chicken which are excellent sources of high-quality protein, fish and other seafood which are rich in protein and healthy omega-3 fatty acids, eggs, can help create a balanced diet. They can be included in various meals, such as breakfast, snacks, or salads. For vegetarians, milk, cheese, yogurt, and cottage cheese are excellent sources of protein and calcium. Greek yogurt, in particular, is higher in protein. All kinds of pulses and legumes, tofu and quinoa provide good protein for vegetarians and vegans.”

Moong dal idli is rich in protein, and a nutritious lunch option. (Pinterest)

She further recommended, “Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds contain protein and healthy fats, which can be added to meals and snacks. Protein supplements can also be incorporated in daily diet if protein requirements are not met, protein shakes or powders can be a convenient option especially when appetite is low. Foods that are fortified with extra protein, such as certain cereals, milk, or nutritional bars can also be consumed. The Indian diet is usually heavy on carbs and fat and protein is given a miss, this leads to a host of health issues as the body ages and needs more fuel to fight invading ailments. A healthy balanced diet that contains all the required nutrients and sufficient calories is very important. Be mindful of what you put on your plate as it has the power to determine how healthy your future will be.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.