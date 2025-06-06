How to protect gut and liver health in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s? Gastroenterologist shares tips

Your gut and liver health play a crucial role in maintaining your overall health. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), your gut, liver, and immune system have a symbiotic relationship with the trillions of microorganisms present in the human intestine. These microorganisms are important regulators of health, and disruptions can cause several diseases. Find out what you need to do in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s to protect your gut and liver. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Nephrologist shares 5 ways diet can affect your kidney health and foods to avoid: Excess protein to high salt intake

Therefore, it is important to ensure that your gut microbiome and your liver remain healthy. But, with lifestyle changes and various problems faced by people in different stages of their life, like in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s, gut and liver health can take a backseat.

How to protect gut health and liver in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Keyar Sheth, consultant gastroenterologist, K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, said that gut and liver health are important for the overall wellbeing of a person at every age.

Your gut and liver health play a crucial role in maintaining your overall health. (Shutterstock)

Dr Sheth said, “According to research, approximately 70 percent of the immune system is within the gut area of the body. The gut breaks down the food and absorbs the nutrients, while the liver throws out the toxins and keeps the blood clean.” He also shared tips to protect your gut and liver in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Protect gut health and liver in your 20s

According to the gastroenterologist, in your 20s, having a strong foundation like eating fibre-rich foods, avoiding excessive processed sugars, alcohol and staying physically active can develop long-term prevention against fatty liver and digestive imbalance.

Protect gut health and liver in your 30s

“Stress, irregular meals, and poor sleep can affect your gut health as well. It often leads to symptoms like acid reflux, IBS or early liver dysfunction in your 30s. The key to avoiding such symptoms would be to regularly hydrate yourself and consume home-cooked meals only,” the gastroenterologist stated.

Protect gut health and liver in your 40s

As soon as people reach their 40s, their health starts deteriorating, including their digestion, per the gastroenterologist. “So much so that this makes them vulnerable to risks like fatty liver and metabolic disorders. Diets rich in whole grains, lean proteins, and fermented foods (like curd and buttermilk) can help in protecting your gut health,” he suggested.

Protect gut health and liver in your 50s

During your 50s, per the gastroenterologist, you should focus on avoiding high-fat processed meals and excessive medications. Screening should be done at regular intervals, even if there are no visible symptoms.

Protect gut health and liver in your 60s

By the time one reaches their 60s, they are already suffering from multiple chronic diseases. “The gut also becomes extra sensitive for people in this age group. The best solution is to have smaller, more frequent meals and avoid red meat at all costs. People with a history of diabetes and alcohol use should be extra careful,” Dr Sheth cautioned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.