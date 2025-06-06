Nephrologist shares 5 ways diet can affect your kidney health and foods to avoid: Excess protein to high salt intake

Kidneys play an essential role in our body, including removing wastes, extra fluid, and acid that is produced by the cells, and maintaining a healthy balance of water, salts, and minerals such as sodium, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium in our blood. Therefore, it is important that we practise a healthy lifestyle and eat a healthy diet to support kidney function. Poor dietary habits can overwork the kidneys, leading to damage or disease over time. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nishchay B, MD, DM (nephrology and kidney transplant), consultant nephrologist, Apollo Clinic, Bellandur, shared how our diet can affect kidney function, dietary changes to help kidneys stay healthy, and foods to avoid.

How can diet affect your kidney function?

According to the nephrologist, diet has a direct impact on kidney health because everything we consume is processed through the kidneys. He explained, “Poor dietary habits can overwork the kidneys, leading to damage or disease over time.” Here’s how:

1. High salt intake raises blood pressure, a major risk factor for kidney disease.

2. Excessive protein, especially from red meat, can strain the kidneys, particularly in those with existing kidney issues.

Excess protein intake can put a strain on your kidneys. (Shutterstock)

3. Sugary foods and drinks contribute to obesity and diabetes, both leading causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

4. Processed foods often contain high levels of sodium and phosphorus additives, which are harmful to kidney function.

5. Inadequate water intake reduces the kidneys’ ability to flush out toxins, increasing the risk of kidney stones and infections.

The nephrologist added that while these are some diet practices that can harm our kidneys, it is also important to know what a kidney-friendly diet looks like. It includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proper hydration, and limits on salt, sugar, and processed foods.

What dietary changes can help keep our kidneys healthy?

According to the nephrologist, “The first step is stocking your kitchen with the right foods. Many products contain hidden sugars and sodium, so it’s essential to read labels carefully. Since diabetes and high blood pressure are leading causes of kidney disease, controlling these conditions through diet can prevent or delay kidney damage.”

Lastly, he recommended, to protect your kidneys, avoid these five foods:

1. Soda

2. Processed meats

3. Butter

4. Mayonnaise

5. Frozen meals

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.