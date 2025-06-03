Urologist reveals the one trick to check your kidney health without any test

Is it possible to know if our kidneys are functioning properly or not? According to urologist Dr Parwez, a simple trick that you can do by yourself can clearly indicate whether the kidneys are fine or not. On April 29, the urologist shared the trick to check kidney health without any RFT test or a kidney function test on Instagram. According to the urologist, only urine output is sufficient for doing a kidney function test. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Urologists reveal why treating urine infections is getting harder, warn against rising antibiotic resistance

How to find out whether your kidneys are functioning properly?

According to Dr Parwez, the best way to know the health of your kidneys is through ‘urine output’. He explained, “Normally, the urine output of a person is 0.5 to 1 ml per kg per hour.”

What does this mean? Dr Parwez stated that 0.5-1 ml/kg/hour means that, for instance, a person who weighs 50 kg should have an approximately 50 ml of urine output. This suggests they have perfectly functioning kidneys.

How to check your urine output?

The question then arises, how will one check their urine output on their own? Dr Parwez suggested calculating the urine output for at least 10 hours. Then, accordingly, the output for a person weighing 50 kg becomes approximately 500 ml.

He suggested, “You can take a one-litre bottle of Bisleri and calculate it accordingly. If your urine output is adequate, then it means that your kidneys are absolutely fine. So you can get a perfect idea from this simple test as to how well your kidneys are working.”

“Only urine output is sufficient for doing a kidney function test. This is a test which is done in big hospitals or in serious conditions, like if there is sepsis, shock or if a patient is admitted to the ICU. Then, first of all, doctors check the urine output and get a complete idea of ​​how our kidneys are working,” Dr Parwez added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.