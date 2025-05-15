Orthopedic surgeon shares what to eat for healthier heart, brain, kidneys and more

Taking care of your body goes beyond just hitting the gym or popping supplements. What you eat plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of your organs, from your heart and liver to your kidneys and even your skin. Dr. Manan Vora, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his May 14 post, he reveals the best foods you can consume for your organs. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 5 powerful food combinations to protect liver health ) Discover the best foods to boost your organ health. (Freepik)

1. Heart – tomato

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes help lower bad cholesterol and protect your heart from damage. Their anti-inflammatory properties also support better blood circulation.

2. Brain – walnuts

Walnuts are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that enhance memory, focus, and overall brain function. They even look like a brain — coincidence? We think not!

3. Kidneys – rajma (kidney beans)

These fibre-rich legumes not only resemble kidneys but also support their function by stabilising blood sugar and improving detoxification.

4. Pancreas – sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are a low-glycemic food packed with antioxidants. They help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation in the pancreas.

5. Eyes – carrot

Carrots are famous for a reason — their beta-carotene content converts to vitamin A, promoting sharp vision and protecting your eyes from oxidative stress.

6. Stomach – ginger

Ginger is your gut’s best friend. It stimulates digestion, reduces bloating, and eases nausea, making your stomach feel light and happy.

7. Lungs – grapes

Grapes, especially the dark-skinned variety, are packed with antioxidants like resveratrol that improve lung function and make breathing easier by reducing inflammation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.