Doctor shares 7 foods to protect and heal your kidneys: From kimchi to extra virgin olive oil

Taking care of your kidneys is essential for maintaining overall health, and what you eat plays a crucial role in their function. From managing waste to balancing fluids in the body, these vital organs need the right nutrients to thrive. Enhance kidney function with these 7 foods recommended by Dr. Breg. (Shutterstock)

Dr Breg, who specialises in healthy ketosis and intermittent fasting, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Instagram followers. In his January 13 post, he reveals seven foods that can help protect and heal your kidneys. (Also read: Doctor shares 4 things you must do today to avoid kidney failure )

1. Asparagus

"It has a certain enzyme that helps detoxify the kidneys," says Dr. Breg. Asparagus is not only delicious but also a great natural detoxifier, promoting kidney health with its unique enzyme. Dr. Breg also mentions, "Celery cabbage is another really good vegetable for the kidneys."

2. Magnesium-rich foods

"Pumpkin seeds, leafy greens, and avocados are all high in magnesium," Dr. Breg explains. Magnesium plays a key role in supporting kidney function, and these foods are excellent sources of this essential nutrient.

3. Probiotic foods

Dr Breg recommends adding more probiotic-rich foods to your diet, such as "kefir, yoghurt, and sauerkraut." These foods help promote a healthy gut, which in turn supports kidney health by reducing the burden of toxins on your kidneys.

4. Kimchi

Not just a flavorful addition to your meals, kimchi is "a high-quality protein source," Dr. Breg notes. However, he advises a balanced intake, recommending "moderate amounts of protein," suggesting around "6 or 7 ounces per meal" for kidney health.

5. High antioxidant foods

"Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and beets" are rich in antioxidants, which help protect your kidneys from oxidative stress. Dr. Breg emphasises the importance of including these nutrient-dense, kidney-friendly foods in your diet.

6. Quercetin

Quercetin is a powerful antioxidant, and the best sources are "white onion and red onions," says Dr. Breg. These onions are packed with quercetin, which helps protect your kidneys from inflammation and supports overall kidney function.

7. Extra virgin olive oil

"It is good for kidney stones," says Dr. Breg. Extra virgin olive oil is a healthy fat that can help reduce the risk of kidney stones while providing other health benefits, making it a great addition to a kidney-friendly diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.