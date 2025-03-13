World Kidney Day 2025: What your urine can reveal about your kidney health? Doctor explains

World Kidney Day 2025: Every year, on the second Thursday of the month of March, World Kidney Day is observed to raise awareness about various kidney-related ailments and urge people to take the preventive measures to stay healthy and fit. As we observe World Kidney Day today (March 13), it is essential to understand how to spot the first signs of kidney disorders. Also read | World Kidney Day 2025: Hypertension and kidney disease, are they connected? Doctor explains symptoms, prevention tips World Kidney Day 2025: Here's how urine can help in spotting the first signs of kidney disease.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Avinash Srivastava, senior director - urology and kidney transplant, Livasa Hospitals said, “Your urine can impart important information about the state of your kidneys. Because the kidneys filter waste and excess fluids from your blood, anything abnormal in your urine can signal potential problems. Identifying these signs allows you to take early action to prevent kidney damage.”

Dr. Avinash Srivastava further explained what urine colour, odour and frequency can reveal about kidney health.

Urine Color:

Light yellow, yellow: This is normal, and a sign of good hydration.

Dark yellow or amber: You may be dehydrated. This can be aided by drinking additional water.

Brown or cola-coloured: This can also suggest liver problems or severe dehydration but is also one sign in certain cases of kidney disease.

Red or pink: Blood in the urine (hematuria) can indicate bladder or kidney stones, infection, or potentially more serious conditions such as glomerulonephritis.

Urine odour:

An especially strong ammonia smell could indicate dehydration or a urinary tract infection (UTI). Either a sweet or fruity odor may indicate diabetes or high blood sugar. Also read | World Kidney Day 2025: If you have kidney stones, you should avoid carbonated drinks; here's why

Urine clarity:

Clear urine: Good hydration.

Cloudy or foamy: This can be a sign of excess protein, and can be a sign of possible kidney dysfunction.

Urine frequency and volume:

Frequent urination, especially at night, can be a sign of early kidney problems or inadequate control of diabetes. Lower urine output indicates possible blockages, damage to the kidneys, or dehydration.

Cloudy or foamy urine can be a sign of kidney dysfunction.(Shutterstock)

Presence of pain or discomfort:

A burning sensation, the pain of urinating or pain in the lower back may all be indications of kidney stones, infection or inflammation.

When to seek medical help?

“If you notice persistent changes in urine color, smell or frequency, you should consult a health care provider. Blood test had been known for its use to diagnose kidney diseases, especially in advanced stages however urine may be a useful tool such that stage of disorders can be detected even when they are in primary process, thus can help to reverse the problem from causing more significant problem,” the urologist added. He further emphasised on the importance of adequate hydration, a balanced diet, and routine examinations for maintaining good kidney health. Also read | World Kidney Day 2025: Is stress taking a toll on your kidneys? 7 simple ways to manage it for better renal health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.