Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
World Kidney Day 2025: Hypertension and kidney disease, are they connected? Doctor explains symptoms, prevention tips

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 13, 2025 04:49 PM IST

World Kidney Day 2025: Hypertension and kidney diseases are interconnected. Know all about it, from symptoms to prevention tips from expert here.

World Kidney Day 2025: As we celebrate World Kidney Day today (March 13), it is essential to address the risk factors and chronic illnesses that can increase the risk of kidney-related ailments. Hypertension and kidney diseases are interconnected. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mohit Khirbat, consultant, nephrology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, "Hypertension, or high blood pressure, and kidney disease have a deadly and intricate relationship. Although hypertension is one of the major causes of kidney disease, kidney impairment can also worsen high blood pressure, leading to a vicious cycle that has a devastating effect on overall health."

Hypertension and kidney diseases are interconnected.
Hypertension and kidney diseases are interconnected.(Shutterstock)

Hypertension and kidney disease: What’s the connection?

The doctor further explained how hypertension and kidney diseases are interconnected. “The kidneys also regulate blood pressure by maintaining control over fluid balance and secreting hormones that modulate vascular function. Prolonged elevations in blood pressure undermine the small arteries of the kidneys, impairing their capacity to filter waste products efficiently. This will eventually cause CKD or kidney failure,” said Dr. Mohit Khirbat.

Hypertension can lead to kidney diseases.
Hypertension can lead to kidney diseases.(Shutterstock)

When kidney functions reach critical levels, it can lead to high blood pressure. "When kidneys do not function normally, they are unable to eliminate excess fluid and sodium from the blood. This results in fluid buildup, which causes blood volume to rise and, in turn, blood pressure. The interdependent nature of these conditions necessitates early detection and control," the doctor added.

Symptoms to watch out for:

  • Swelling in legs
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Difficulty concentrating

Preventive measures:

  • Eat a low-sodium, balanced diet.
  • Stay physically active.
  • Consume alcohol in moderation and do not smoke.
  • Routine blood pressure and kidney function checks.
  • Adhere to medication and dietary management.

Undergo regular medical care to retard disease progression.

"Hypertension and kidney disease create a lethal cycle that will cause serious health complications if unaddressed. Knowledge, preventative care, and early medical care can serve to decrease risk factors and enhance overall long-term health," Dr. Mohit Khirbat highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

