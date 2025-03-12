World Kidney Day 2025: Doctor shares symptoms of chronic kidney disease to watch out for, risk factors, prevention tips

World Kidney Day 2025: Every year, World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of the month of March. This year, World Kidney Day will be observed on March 13 to raise awareness about kidney-related diseases and infections and ways to prevent them. World Kidney Day 2025: Know all about chronic kidney disease.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nikhil Bhasin, consultant nephrologist and renal transplant physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central explained chronic kidney disease, the early warning signs to watch out for, and the prevention tips we can take.

What is chronic kidney disease?

“Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition where the kidneys gradually lose their ability to function properly over time. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste, excess fluids, and toxins from the blood, maintaining overall body balance. In CKD, this function deteriorates, leading to a buildup of harmful substances in the body. CKD is classified into five stages, with the final stage, known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant. The disease is often caused by conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis, making early detection and management essential to slow its progression,” explained Dr Nikhil Bhasin.

Chronic kidney disease: Early warning signs

"The symptoms of chronic kidney disease often develop gradually and may not be noticeable in the early stages. As the condition progresses, individuals may experience fatigue, swelling in the legs and feet (edema), frequent urination (especially at night), persistent itching, muscle cramps, nausea, and difficulty concentrating. High blood pressure, loss of appetite, and shortness of breath can also be indicators. In advanced stages, CKD can lead to severe fluid retention, anemia, and metabolic imbalances. Since symptoms may not appear until significant kidney damage has occurred, regular check-ups and kidney function tests are essential for early diagnosis," the nephrologist added.

Chronic kidney disease: Risk factors

Dr Nikhil Bhasin added that some people are more at risk of chronic kidney disease than others. Especially the ones with diabetes and high blood pressure are more susceptible. “People with a family history of kidney disease, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, or autoimmune disorders like lupus are also at increased risk. CKD is more common in older adults, but lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise can accelerate kidney deterioration at any age. Additionally, individuals taking long-term pain medications or certain antibiotics without medical supervision may unknowingly contribute to kidney damage,” he added.

Chronic kidney disease: Treatment

The doctor added that while there is no cure for this condition, with dietary modifications and medical intervention, the progression can be controlled. "Treatment depends on the stage of CKD and underlying causes. Medications help control blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels to slow kidney damage. Dietary adjustments, such as reducing sodium, potassium, and protein intake, can help ease the strain on the kidneys. In severe cases, dialysis is needed to filter waste from the blood, or a kidney transplant may be required," the nephrologist said.

Chronic kidney disease: Prevention tips

Keeping blood sugar and blood pressure levels in check through a balanced diet, regular exercise, and prescribed medications is crucial.

Staying hydrated, limiting salt and processed foods, avoiding excessive alcohol and tobacco use, and reducing the intake of over-the-counter painkillers can protect kidney function.

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins helps support overall kidney health.

Regular health screenings, especially for those at risk, allow for early detection and timely intervention, reducing the chances of kidney damage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.