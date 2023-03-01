Signs of weak kidney, tips to prevent chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) or chronic kidney failure means a gradual loss of kidney function as our kidneys tend to filter wastes and excess fluids from the blood, which are then removed in our urine but if one is diagnosed with kidney disease then it will impact one's overall well-being. You will not be able to perform your daily activities with ease and the one with advanced chronic kidney disease will have to go on dialysis and may even require a kidney transplant to survive.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhavin Patel, Consultant Urologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, blamed the causes as, “Having diabetes, obesity, smoking, age, polycystic kidney disease or other inherited kidney diseases, heart disease, recurrent kidney infection known as pyelonephritis, and taking medications that can damage the kidneys are some of the factors leading to kidney disease.”

He highlighted to watch out for the signs or symptoms that include nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, weakness, inability to sleep, frequent or less urine, muscle cramps, swelling of feet and ankles, dry, itchy skin, hypertension, inability to breathe due to fluid buildup in the lungs and even chest pain. Talking about the complications, he said, “Fluid retention causing swelling in your arms and legs, high blood pressure, anaemia, heart disease, weak bones and an increased risk of bone fractures damaged central nervous system, low immunity, infections, and pregnancy complications.”

According to him, following are various measures to prevent chronic kidney disease (CKD) -

· Don’t forget to go for regular check-ups: You will have to go for regular health check-ups and follow-ups on a regular basis with your treating doctor if you have greater chances of having kidney disease.

· Check your blood pressure as suggested by the doctor: High blood pressure can take a toll on your kidneys and make you susceptible to kidney disease. If your blood pressure remains high, your doctor will prescribe you a medicine. Making simple changes to lifestyle, such as reducing salt intake and alcohol,

· Keeping blood sugar levels in check: If you have diabetes, the best way to protect your kidneys is to keep the blood sugar levels in control. Take medication and manage blood sugar levels.

· Exercise: This will help you keep a healthy weight, control blood pressure and cholesterol, and lower the risk of kidney disease.

· Quit Smoking: Not only impacts the lungs but even the kidneys. Quitting smoking can be beneficial for the person.