World Kidney Day 2025: Dialysis vs. kidney transplantation; which is better? Doctor’s take

World Kidney Day 2025: Every year, World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of March to raise awareness about kidney-related ailments and the need of preventing them. This year, World Kidney Day will be observed on March 13. When kidney functions drop to a critical level, usually dialysis or kidney transplant is suggested by health experts.(Shutterstock)

When kidney functions drop to a critical level, usually dialysis or kidney transplant is suggested by health experts. But which procedure is better for kidney health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sujeeth Reddy, senior consultant nephrologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad explained the pros and cons of dialysis and kidney transplant.

Dialysis:

"Dialysis is a procedure that removes waste, excess fluid, and toxins from the blood when the kidneys can no longer do so," said the nephrologist. He explained the two types of dialysis:

Hemodialysis (HD): Blood is filtered through a machine outside the body.

Peritoneal dialysis (PD): The abdominal lining acts as a filter, with fluid exchanges done manually or via a machine.

Advantages of dialysis:

Readily available; no need to wait for a donor.

Suitable for patients who are not fit for surgery.

Peritoneal dialysis allows more flexibility and can be done at home.

Disadvantages of dialysis:

Time-consuming (HD requires 3-4 sessions per week, each lasting 4 hours).

Can cause complications like infections, low blood pressure, and fatigue.

Does not restore normal kidney function; long-term survival is lower than with transplantation.

Know the advantages and disadvantages of dialysis and kidney transplantation.(Shutterstock)

Kidney transplantation:

"A kidney transplant involves replacing a failed kidney with a healthy one from a living or deceased donor. It offers the best long-term outcome for most ESRD patients," the doctor added.

Advantages of kidney transplantation:

Better quality of life: No need for frequent dialysis sessions.

Longer survival: Transplant patients typically live longer than those on dialysis.

Fewer dietary restrictions compared to dialysis.

More energy and fewer complications related to kidney failure.

Disadvantages of kidney transplantation:

Not everyone is eligible: Requires good overall health and compatibility with the donor.

Lifelong immunosuppressive medications: These prevent rejection but can increase the risk of infections and other side effects.

Limited availability of organs: Many patients remain on the waiting list for years.

Surgical risks: Includes infection, bleeding, and potential rejection of the new kidney.

Dialysis vs kidney transplant: Which one is better?

“For eligible patients, kidney transplantation is generally the best option because it offers a better quality of life and longer survival. However, dialysis is a necessary and effective alternative for those who are not candidates for transplantation. The choice depends on medical suitability, availability of a donor, and patient preferences. Consulting a nephrologist can help determine the best approach for each individual,” Dr. Sujeeth Reddy explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.