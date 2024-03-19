A kidney transplant means taking a healthy kidney from a donor and placing it into one whose kidneys are not functioning properly where donated kidneys can be sourced from either living individuals or deceased organ donors. Eligible kidney donors may include immediate family members, spouses and close friends while deceased donor kidneys are obtained from individuals who have chosen to donate their organs posthumously. Miracles of kidney transplant: Benefits, procedure, everything to know for those suffering from end-stage renal disease (Photo by Mayo Clinic)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, explained, “Prospective kidney donors undergo thorough screening to ensure compatibility and reduce the risk of complications. Kidney transplants are performed to assist individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal failure. In cases where the kidneys lose their ability to effectively filter waste, patients may require either dialysis, where a machine is employed to eliminate waste from the bloodstream, or a kidney transplant.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The kidney transplant procedure:

Dr Puneet Bhuwania shared, “During a kidney transplant surgery, the patient is placed under general anesthesia as the surgeon makes an incision in the lower abdomen to access the kidney area. The damaged kidney is then removed and replaced with a healthy donor kidney. The blood vessels of the new kidney are attached to the patient's arteries and veins, allowing for proper blood flow. Recovery from a kidney transplant involves careful monitoring to ensure that the body accepts the new organ and that it functions properly in its new environment.”

According to him, one of the main benefits of kidney transplants is the significant improvement in quality of life for individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). He revealed, “A successful transplant can allow patients to live without needing regular dialysis treatments, giving them more freedom and flexibility in their daily lives. Transplantation has been shown to reduce the risk of complications associated with chronic kidney disease, such as cardiovascular issues and bone disorders. By restoring proper kidney function, transplants can help individuals maintain better overall health and potentially increase their lifespan. Kidney transplant offers a new lease on life for many patients, providing them with hope for a brighter future free from the burdens of chronic kidney disease.”

Asserting that a kidney transplant is not just a medical procedure but a life-changing process that can provide a new lease on life for those suffering from end-stage renal disease, Dr Puneet Bhuwania said, “The physical and emotional transformations that come with receiving a new kidney are profound, allowing recipients to regain their independence and freedom from the constraints of dialysis. It represents a second chance at living fully and pursuing dreams that may have seemed impossible before. While the transplant surgery itself is a crucial step, the journey doesn't end there. Recipients must adhere to strict medication regimens, monitoring their health closely to prevent rejection and maintain optimal kidney function. This process requires dedication, resilience and a willingness to make lifestyle changes to ensure the success of the transplant.”

He concluded, “However, with proper care and support from healthcare providers and loved ones, many transplant recipients go on to lead fulfilling lives post-transplantation. The emotional impact of receiving a new kidney cannot be understated. For many patients, it symbolises hope, resilience and the kindness of strangers who donate their organs selflessly. The gratitude felt towards organ donors and medical teams runs deep among transplant recipients who understand the precious gift they have received. This newfound appreciation for life often leads individuals to embrace each day with renewed purpose and gratitude for every moment they get to experience thanks to this life-changing process.”