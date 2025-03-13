World Kidney Day 2025: If you have kidney stones, you should avoid carbonated drinks; here's why

World Kidney Day 2025: Celebrated on March 13 this year, World Kidney Day focuses on the need of creating awareness about the kidney-related ailments and pressing on the need of preventing them. As we observe World Kidney Day today, it is essential to address how carbonated drinks can affect kidneys. Also read | World Kidney Day 2025: Doctor shares symptoms of chronic kidney disease to watch out for, risk factors, prevention tips Overconsumption of carbonated drinks has been linked to an increased risk of chronic kidney disease. (Shutterstock)

It is well known that overconsumption of carbonated drinks can affect overall health. But in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishnuvardhan BR, consultant – nephrology, transplant physician, Manipal Hospital Whitefield explained how it can target the kidneys.

Part of an unhealthy lifestyle

“Carbonated beverages, particularly cola-based drinks, are typically linked with a ‘junk culture’ typified by high-calorie, high-sugar, and high-salt meals like burgers and fried products. Such a lifestyle dramatically raises the likelihood of acquiring various lifestyle illnesses such as diabetes, systemic hypertension, and obesity, which are key risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD). Therefore, regular intake of carbonated drinks, as part of an unhealthy lifestyle, indirectly leads to kidney difficulties by raising the chance of these underlying disorders,” said the nephrologist.

Risk of chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is the gradual decrease of kidney functions where the kidneys fail to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, leading to kidney failure. The doctor explained that overconsumption of carbonated drinks has been linked to an increased risk of chronic kidney disease.

“Cola-based carbonated beverages, whether they are artificially sweetened or natural sugar-based, are connected with a greater risk of chronic kidney disease. However, this has not been noticed with non-cola-based carbonated drinks,” the doctor added.

Higher risk of kidney stones

"Those with a history of kidney stones who consume excessive cola-based drinks are also at a higher risk of stone recurrence. It is because these drinks contain phosphoric acid, which can collect in urine, increasing the probability of oxalate stone development. Recurrent kidney stone production is also known to induce chronic renal disease throughout the years. Recurrent kidney stone formation is also known to cause chronic kidney disease over the years," said Dr. Vishnuvardhan BR.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.