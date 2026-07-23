Delhi students get tear-gassed during protest: Expert shares what it is, symptoms of exposure and first-aid measures

Delhi is once again witnessing a period of political unrest as students continue to protest over the alleged irregularities in India's education system surrounding the 2026 NEET paper leak, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). With crowds gathering in increasing numbers at Central Delhi's Jantar Mantar area, the peaceful demonstrations took a disorderly turn on July 20 and have only intensified in recent days. Law enforcement authorities have employed crowd-control measures, including the use of tear gas, to disperse protesters.

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Amid growing concerns over the health effects of tear gas exposure on protesters and questions about the appropriate steps to take afterwards, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Bimalpreet Kaur Mohan – director, chief radiologist and women's health expert at Capital Health Clinic in Hauz Khas, New Delhi. She explains what tear gas actually is, how it affects the body, the immediate symptoms it can cause, its potential long-term risks, and the first-aid measures to follow after exposure.

What is tear gas and how does it work? Dr Mohan points out that despite its name, tear gas is not actually a gas but a chemical irritant. When it comes into contact with sensitive nerve endings in the eyes, nose, mouth, skin and airways, it triggers intense irritation and activates the body's inflammatory response. This is what causes the immediate symptoms.

The radiologist highlights, “Although it is commonly called tear gas, it is actually a chemical irritant released as fine particles into the air. When these particles come into contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, skin, or airways, they irritate sensitive nerve endings. This triggers a strong protective response by the body, leading to excessive tearing, coughing, sneezing, and burning sensations that encourage a person to move away from the source.”

Immediate symptoms after tear gas exposure According to Dr Mohan, the effects of tear gas are usually felt almost immediately after exposure, primarily affecting the eyes and respiratory tract. It irritates the airways, causing a burning sensation, coughing, throat irritation and difficulty breathing. In addition, exposed skin may also be affected.

She explains, “Tear gas affects the eyes and respiratory tract almost immediately. People commonly complain of intense watering of the eyes, a burning sensation, blurred vision, coughing, throat irritation, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. Some may also experience burning or redness of the skin, especially on exposed areas. While these symptoms usually improve after leaving the affected environment, anyone with asthma or underlying lung disease may experience a more severe reaction.”