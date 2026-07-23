These restaurants in Delhi are offering shelter, water, snacks and more to students protesting at Jantar Mantar

On July 21, Kona – a sandwich shop in Delhi – reached out to people to connect them with volunteers or credible student groups to provide food to those who need it at Jantar Mantar. On July 22, the restaurant sent 1,000 sandwiches to the protest site, and about 600 on July 23.

Amid this, several businesses are stepping forward to show their support for the cause in their own way, especially restaurants in Delhi. Restaurants have been providing free food to students and civilians who are currently staging a protest at Jantar Mantar . Places like Kona and Rosei Ghar are offering free food to people at the protest site.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which began as a satirical movement, is currently staging protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi alongside students to demand the resignation of the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, following the NEET (medical admissions exam) paper leak. Citizens and students from every corner of India have also joined the movement.

‘Young people are the heart of our community…’ HT Lifestyle reached out to Radhika Khandelwal, the owner of Kona, to discuss their initiative of providing food free of charge. “At Kona, we’ve always believed that food is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to show up for people. When we saw thousands of young people gathering peacefully at Jantar Mantar, many having travelled from different parts of India and even overseas, we felt we had to do what we know best- feed them,” she shared with us.

“Over the last three days, we’ve sent around 2,000 sandwiches to the protest site. It’s our small way of helping ensure that people who are standing for something they believe in don’t have to do so on an empty stomach. My love language has always been food…Kona was built for young people. They are the heart of our community, and supporting them in whatever small way we can feels natural to us. We simply hope that everyone remains safe, peaceful and cared for,” she added.

Rosei Ghara, a cloud kitchen based in Delhi, on July 22, reached out to students and volunteers at the site via an Instagram post, offering warm, home-cooked meals at no cost.

A few other eateries like Garnita’s in Lodhi Colony and Dumbo Deli in Meherchand Market and New Friends Colony have reached out to protestors to come and take shelter at their restaurants, and they will be provided with a glass of water, free shelter, and refreshments