CJP protest: Why was Abhijeet Dipke not at Jantar Mantar today?

As the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest, founder Abhijeet Dipke was not present at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning, where thousands of supporters continue to gather at the site. New Delhi, India - July 22, 2026: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke during sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Taking to X on Thursday morning, Dipke stated he has been down with fever and severe body ache and will not be at the site for some time in order to get rest.

"I’ve been down with a fever and severe body pain for the last few days, but I’ve been pushing through with painkillers. My apologies if you don’t see me at Jantar Mantar today. I need to get a few hours of rest and recover," wrote Dipke, adding that he will be back at the protest site by evening.

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