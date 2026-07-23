CJP protest: Why was Abhijeet Dipke not at Jantar Mantar today?
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also confirmed Dipke's absence due to ill health.
As the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest, founder Abhijeet Dipke was not present at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning, where thousands of supporters continue to gather at the site.
Taking to X on Thursday morning, Dipke stated he has been down with fever and severe body ache and will not be at the site for some time in order to get rest.
"I’ve been down with a fever and severe body pain for the last few days, but I’ve been pushing through with painkillers. My apologies if you don’t see me at Jantar Mantar today. I need to get a few hours of rest and recover," wrote Dipke, adding that he will be back at the protest site by evening.
Also Read | Union minister says govt approached CJP 4 times, ready to talk and find solution
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also confirmed Dipke's absence due to ill health.
As of 5pm, the CJP founder has returned to the site, where he called out PM Modi and the government for protecting the education minister.
“It took the PM 34 days to notice, tweet; it is shameful that the government is still protecting Dharmendra Pradhan,” Dipke told supporters.
Also Read | PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases: 'Those harming youth won't be spared'
"If the government had put the same amount of effort in stopping paper leaks, as it has in installing jammers, deploying police forces, and setting up barricades, 22 young lives could have been saved”, the CJP founder added.
CJP calls for nationwide protest on Friday
As thousands of Indians continue to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party has issued a call for a nationwide peaceful protest.
As per the announcement made by CJP, the protest will be held on Friday, July 24.
"Stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality in across India," said CJP in its poster. Track LIVE updates on the CJP protest here
The outfit also urged Student unions and other organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics for the peaceful protests.
"Let's make this protest national. On July 24, please hold peaceful protests across the country, in every city and every village and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," said Ranka at Jantar Mantar while addressing the crowd.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More