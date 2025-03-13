World Kidney Day 2025: Is stress taking a toll on your kidneys? 7 simple ways to manage it for better renal health

World Kidney Day 2025: Mental and physical health do not exist in isolation. They are intertwined and deeply interconnected in more ways than one. Stress is one of the most common factors that upset mental health. Although it's necessary, everyone encounters stress in their daily life, a required response to any threatening situation at present. But prolonged stress is also widely known as a silent killer, affecting not only mental wellbeing but also physical health. Stress can affect your kidney health.(Shutterstock)

On World Kidney Day, observed on March 13, with the theme "Are your kidneys OK? Detect early, protect kidney health," the focus is on spreading awareness about kidney health and its symptoms. It is also important to recognise how chronic stress poses a threat to kidney health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga shared how stress can affect kidney health. He also suggested adopting simple methods of managing stress for better kidney health.

How chronic stress damages kidney

Stress is not good for the long run.(Shutterstock)

Stress is a psychological response to a threat, triggering the fight or flight response. While it's a self-preservation and a survival mechanism, protecting us from dangers and even reacting to it quickly, but prolonged stress is not good for the body.

Dr Shetty shared what happens to the kidneys when one has chronic stress. He said, “When you’re stressed, your body releases stress hormones like cortisol, which raises your heart rate and blood pressure, reduces visceral circulation and decreases crucial nutrients reaching the kidneys. Generally, when the cells get damaged due to their day-to-day activities, the body can still fix them or replace them. But when there is excessive stress, the cells undergo no such transformations and as a result, they remain damaged. This over the period makes your kidneys work efficiently, but under high stress, it will put more pressure on your kidneys than normal, which is ultimately harmful to their functioning. This will evolve to the extent of causing kidney problems and would result in your kidneys doing a poor job of removing waste from your blood."

Tips to manage stress

Meditation is one of the effective ways to combat stress.(Shutterstock)

Life is not a bed of roses, nor is anyone a clairvoyant who can see into the future. Unpredictable situations will arise and stun you, triggering the body's stress response. But how one manages stress and calms down is what makes the difference.

Dr Shetty shared these tips for stress management for better kidney and overall health:

1. Breathe deeply

Deep breathing is, in fact, one of the best ways to reduce stress. You can take some deep breaths in, hold for a second, and then breathe out slowly to do it. Just focusing on it for several minutes might make you calmer and take some of the burden off your kidneys. The practice of Pranayama can bring about huge changes. Pranayamas are techniques by which we can activate the entire body, in particular the lungs, with good energy. Since the lungs and kidneys are so closely related, working on your breathing skills directly benefits your kidneys.

2. Get moving

Regular exercise, like walking or yoga, helps lower stress and keeps your body healthy. It also supports kidney function. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day.

3. Eat healthy foods

Eating a balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, and healthy proteins can help reduce stress and support kidney health. Avoid too much salt, sugar, and junk food, as they can put extra stress on your kidneys.

4. Maintain proper sleep

Stress could be a factor that may interfere with sleeping, yet your body and kidneys need to have adequate sleep. Sleep health is crucial for your body in order to help it recover and stay healthy, so it is a must to sleep for 7-8 hours per night. Stick to a tight and consistent sleep schedule. Avoid direct exposure to too much artificial light emitted from electronic devices or turning the television on, etc., as the body will need to deal with the problem of melatonin deficits, which will otherwise lead to hacking of the body and the resulting lack of relaxation and sound sleep.

5. Try meditation or mindfulness

One other way to gain control of your body is by gaining control over your mind. Meditation or mindfulness exercises can help calm your mind and reduce stress. Even just 5-10 minutes of focusing on your breath or being in the moment can make a big difference.

6. Drink plenty of water

It is possible that, from time to time, you are so stressed out that you do not even remember to drink water. Water is one of the essential things out there, and if there is not enough of it, it will lead to kidney malfunction. So, it would be beneficial if you put a note for yourself to drink a glass of water each hour. Kidneys can process waste more effectively if you consume enough water. A daily intake of 6-8 glasses of water is the best way to ensure the smooth functioning of the kidneys.

7. Spend time with loved Ones

Spending time with family, friends, or even pets can help you relax and feel supported. Talking about your stress with someone you trust can also help you feel better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.