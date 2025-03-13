World Kidney Day 2025: Top 5 easy lifestyle changes to cut kidney disease risk by 50%

World Kidney Day is celebrated every year on March 13 to spread awareness about kidney-related diseases, infections and preventive measures. Your kidneys work tirelessly, filtering toxins and keeping your body balanced. It helps to balance the internal state or the inner harmony as the biological function embodies processes of renewal, balance, and deep inner well-being. Check out lifestyle changes to protect your kidneys and improve health. (Unsplash)

However, unhealthy habits can gradually weaken them, increasing the risk of kidney disease. With millions affected worldwide, kidney problems are becoming alarmingly common due to rising cases of diabetes, hypertension, processed and packaged food consumption. (Also read: World Kidney Day 2025: Doctor shares symptoms of chronic kidney disease to watch out for, risk factors, prevention tips )

Dr. Mickey Mehta, holistic health coach, shared with HT Lifestyle some simple lifestyle changes to protect your kidneys and reduce disease risk by up to 50%.

1. Kidney-friendly nutrition

What you eat directly impacts your physiology and kidney health. A nutrition focused on whole, plant-based foods provides essential nutrients without overloading your kidneys. Limiting processed and packaged foods that are rich in excess salt, high in trans fats and refined sugars, and artificial additives can prevent unnecessary strain.

Nourish your kidneys with balanced, low-sodium, and nutrient-rich foods. (Pexels)

Include kidney-friendly foods like bottle gourd, bitter gourd, pomegranates, coriander, green leafy vegetables, bananas, and sweet potatoes which are available around the year and loaded with vitamins, high in fiber, and minerals and are rich in antioxidants. They help to cleanse the organs in natural ways.

Consuming natural, fresh, and seasonal foods that nourish the body without harmful toxins is great for a happy kidney. Moderating protein intake, especially from animal sources which are difficult to digest and heavier on the stomach, is also important to avoid kidney overload.

2. Hydration is key

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water to support energy, digestion, and overall health. (Unsplash)

Water plays a key role in kidney cleansing, but the way you hydrate matters. Instead of drinking excessive amounts at once, sip warm water consistently throughout the day. Herbal drinks like coriander seed water, jeera water, gokshura tea, and vegetable juices provide additional kidney support. Avoid carbonated drinks, caffeine-rich drinks, and sugary beverages, which can contribute to kidney stress and disruption.

Some natural coolants like cucumber pudina water, coconut water, nimbu paani, and warm lemon water help maintain electrolyte balance naturally which are extremely kidney-friendly.

3. Maintain healthy blood sugar levels and blood pressure naturally

Support healthy blood sugar levels and blood pressure naturally with a balanced diet. (Pixabay)

High blood sugar levels can damage the kidneys over time, which goes unnoticed in the beginning. Uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension are leading causes of kidney disease. It is important to avoid hidden sugars in processed foods and reduce salt intake to maintain optimal levels of kidney functioning. Incorporating herbs and spices like amla, pudina, laung, neem, and fenugreek can help regulate blood sugar by preparing various concoctions and kadhas.

Regular physical activity such as yoga, brisk walking, or swimming enhances insulin sensitivity and improves circulation. Practicing meditation, walks on the grass, sitting by a like river or pond and deep breathing helps lower stress-induced blood pressure spikes offering additional kidney protection.

4. Healthy weight management

Maintain a healthy weight with balanced nutrition and an active lifestyle.(Shutterstock)

Being on the obese side always increases the risk of various lifestyle diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, hormone imbalances, and kidney disease. Various studies and research support that excess body weight can strain the kidneys and lead to kidney damage over time.

It is very crucial to eat a balanced meal that comprises green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, herbs, and spices. All these will help with cleansing the body and remove the toxins. Incorporating regular exercise, like walking, swimming, or cycling, can help keep your weight in check.

5. Quality sleep

Improve well-being with restful and quality sleep.(Shutterstock)

Adequate or sound sleep is most important for kidney repair and function. Aligning with the body’s natural circadian rhythm, sleeping early and rising with the sun enhances kidney efficiency. Also, when sleep is insufficient, the body’s ability to repair and maintain kidney function can be impaired. It also helps to reduce inflammation in the body, as chronic inflammation could contribute to the development of kidney disease.

As sleep affects the release of hormones that are essential for kidney function, during our deep sleep, the body regulates the levels of hormones such as cortisol, which helps manage stress and inflammation.

This breaks the harmony in the hormones, disrupting the body’s regulation process, which can negatively affect kidney health. It is crucial to reduce the late-night screen exposure affecting the brain cells and mood patterns, avoid caffeine before bedtime or 7 hours before bedtime and eat light dinners around sunset, which will contribute to better sleep and reduce kidney stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.