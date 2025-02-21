Feeling anxious? Study says eat more yoghurt and kimchi to feel good

Mental health issues like anxiety and depression hinder day-to-day functioning, so the scientific community continues to strive to identify diet and lifestyle changes that can help ease them. Anxious behaviours can be reduced with fermented, probiotic-rich foods. (Freepik)

A study published in EMBO Molecular Medicine revealed that consuming probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt or kimchi can reduce anxiety-related behaviour.

Gut health's influence on anxiety

Kimchi is fermented and contains probiotics.(Pexels)

The study uncovered that certain molecules known as indoles, produced by gut microbes, help manage anxiety. There's a connection between mood and good gut health. An imbalance in gut bacteria can spike anxiety-related behaviours more, so consuming probiotic-packed foods can help.

The researchers conducted tests on mice to understand this connection between gut microbes and anxiety. Their findings suggest that gut health influences brain function and mood-related activities associated with anxiety and depression.

The study supported the well-known concept of the ‘gut-brain axis’, emphasizing the role of gut health in influencing mood levels.

Probiotics good for mental health

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that balance gut microbes. Foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha contain these.

The finding is noteworthy, as probiotic intake can help restore balance to gut health and, in turn, alleviate anxiety-related behaviour. It's a more convenient way to address and fix mood-related behaviours.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.