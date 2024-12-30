Do you get more anxious as the sun goes down? Experts explain why it happens

Sunsets, no matter how beautiful they look, are also the cause of anxiety in some people. According to data, nearly 20% of the population of American adults have reported of having anxiety disorder. They mentioned that they feel more uneasy as the sun sets. Sunset anxiety is characterised by the heightened symptoms that people experience with the day ending. (Pexels)

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), sunset anxiety is not a medical disorder. However, many mental health experts have agreed that it is real and can cause uneasiness. Also read | Sunset anxiety is real: Here’s what it is and how to conquer the dread of dusk

Andrea D. Guastello, PhD, a licensed psychologist at the University of Florida Department of Psychiatry, told Fox News Digital that sunset anxiety is a psychiatric symptom that increases in frequency with the sunlight getting low and the sun setting. Feelings of depression, isolation and hopelessness tend to accelerate at night, leading to more symptoms of anxiety.

What is sunset anxiety?

Beena Persaud, PsyD, clinical psychologist with Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio, explained to Fox News that sunset anxiety is characterised by the heightened symptoms that people experience with the day ending. “The lack of natural light can cause people to have less energy and motivation, restless discomfort, worry and nervousness about accomplishing tasks. Adults are more likely to feel it than teens or children, and this may be due to adults' sense of responsibility for daily activities,” she added. Also read | Why do we get night-time anxiety? 5 tips to manage it

Why sunset anxiety happens?(Pexels)

What are the common triggers of sunset anxiety?

Beena Persaud added that sunset anxiety is related to the body’s circadian rhythm, which helps in regulating the functioning of the body. This rhythm is influenced by the melatonin production in the body. Melatonin production is directly impacted by light, and hence, early darkness can cause symptoms of anxiety. Winters and daylight saving also leads to certain hormonal changes in the body, adding to the triggers. Also read | Do you suffer from night-time anxiety? Therapist shares reasons, tips to combat

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.