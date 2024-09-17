Do you suffer from night-time anxiety? Therapist shares reasons, tips to combat

Often, we get the overwhelming feeling of anxiety in the night, right before we sleep. This can happen due to multiple reasons – from not being able to distract ourselves to the increase in cortisol – the stress hormone – levels. However, we need to effectively manage night-time anxiety in order to have a good sleep and improve our sleep patterns. Night-time anxiety can affect the circadian rhythm of the body. Therapist Israa Nasir, in a social media post, decoded the reasons of night-time anxiety and shared a few tips by which we can manage it. Night-time anxiety can affect the circadian rhythm of the body.(Unsplash)

Lack of distraction:

Throughout the day we are burdened with work and stress, hence we do not get time to think of the things that are bothering us. The lack of distraction in the night can make us feel overwhelmed, leading to night-time anxiety.

Increased cortisol levels:

When we are stressed, the cortisol levels of the body can be elevated – this can further contribute to more stress and anxiety. At night, when we think of overwhelming thoughts, it can trigger cortisol levels.

Racing thoughts:

Ruminations of the past or worries about the future can lead to racing thoughts – this can further trigger night-time anxiety, making us feel overwhelmed.

Physical symptoms:

Night-time anxiety can manifest as physical symptoms such as racing heart, muscle tension and shallow breathing.

Stress and life events:

When we are already stressed with many things, such as sudden changes or major life events, night-time anxiety can make our thoughts feel worse.

Tips to combat night-time anxiety:

Organising the living space or making the bed can take our mind away from stress, and make the nervous system relaxed. Often, journaling our thoughts and worries can make us feel less than they are in the mind. Before going to sleep, we can have the habit of meditating or listening to music to feel relaxed and calm. We can connect with our body and observe our breathing as well.

