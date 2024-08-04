 This morning, combat anxiety and depression with these rituals | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This morning, combat anxiety and depression with these rituals

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Aug 04, 2024 06:00 AM IST

From having a gentle alarm to practising digital detox, here are a few morning rituals to start the day on the right note.

Mornings are meant to be slow and healthy. When we wake up, we should give ourselves the quiet time needed for the mind and body to relax and slowly adjust to the rush of the day. When we start a morning in a hurry, we end up having a haphazard day ahead. For some people, having morning anxiety or getting hit by sudden depression is a difficult challenge.

When we wake up, we should give ourselves the quiet time needed for the mind and body to get back to the rush. (Freepik)
When we wake up, we should give ourselves the quiet time needed for the mind and body to get back to the rush. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rahul Rai Kakkar, consultant - psychiatry and clinical psychology at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Controlling anxiety through various means, especially lifestyle changes, can potentially reduce the risk of developing these debilitating conditions. Establishing a consistent morning routine is a vital component of these lifestyle changes, providing stability and setting a positive tone for the day.”

ALSO READ: This morning, try mindful breathing: A step-by-step guide

Mindful awakening

Mindful awakening.(Unsplash)
Mindful awakening.(Unsplash)

Start with a gentle alarm, using a soft, melodic sound to wake up peacefully rather than being jolted awake. Once awake, spend a few moments practising deep breathing, focusing on the rhythm of breath to ground yourself and set a calm, centred tone for the day ahead.

Hydration and nutrition

Have a healthy breakfast.(Photo by Rachel Park on Unsplash)
Have a healthy breakfast.(Photo by Rachel Park on Unsplash)

Begin mornings with a glass of warm water with lemon to hydrate and detoxify the body; vitamin C enhances immunity, and the warmth soothes the digestive system. Follow this with a nourishing breakfast that includes a balanced mix of proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, such as eggs, avocados, and whole grains, to maintain energy levels and stabilize your mood throughout the day.

ALSO READ: 5 seated stretching exercises for senior citizens to try this morning

Mindful movement

Do some light exercises.(Photo by Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash)
Do some light exercises.(Photo by Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash)

Incorporate mindful movement into your morning routine by engaging in gentle exercises like yoga, stretching, or a light walk. These activities increase endorphin levels, helping to reduce anxiety and promote a sense of well-being. Additionally, spending time outdoors in the morning sunlight boosts vitamin D production, which is associated with an improved mood and overall mental health.

Mental preparation and digital detox

Journaling is a great way to keep track of your emotions.(Pexels)
Journaling is a great way to keep track of your emotions.(Pexels)

Start your morning with gratitude journaling by writing down three things you’re grateful for, which helps shift focus away from negative thoughts and fosters a positive mindset. Complement this practice with visualisation and positive affirmations, imagining your day going well and reinforcing confidence to reduce anxiety about upcoming challenges.

ALSO READ: Why you must choose a vegetable for a healthy breakfast!

Additionally, implement a digital detox by avoiding immediate screen time; resist the urge to check your phone or email first thing in the morning, and instead, dedicate this time to yourself for a calm and focused start to the day.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / This morning, combat anxiety and depression with these rituals
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On