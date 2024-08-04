This morning, combat anxiety and depression with these rituals

Mornings are meant to be slow and healthy. When we wake up, we should give ourselves the quiet time needed for the mind and body to relax and slowly adjust to the rush of the day. When we start a morning in a hurry, we end up having a haphazard day ahead. For some people, having morning anxiety or getting hit by sudden depression is a difficult challenge. When we wake up, we should give ourselves the quiet time needed for the mind and body to get back to the rush. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rahul Rai Kakkar, consultant - psychiatry and clinical psychology at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Controlling anxiety through various means, especially lifestyle changes, can potentially reduce the risk of developing these debilitating conditions. Establishing a consistent morning routine is a vital component of these lifestyle changes, providing stability and setting a positive tone for the day.”

Mindful awakening

Start with a gentle alarm, using a soft, melodic sound to wake up peacefully rather than being jolted awake. Once awake, spend a few moments practising deep breathing, focusing on the rhythm of breath to ground yourself and set a calm, centred tone for the day ahead.

Hydration and nutrition

Begin mornings with a glass of warm water with lemon to hydrate and detoxify the body; vitamin C enhances immunity, and the warmth soothes the digestive system. Follow this with a nourishing breakfast that includes a balanced mix of proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, such as eggs, avocados, and whole grains, to maintain energy levels and stabilize your mood throughout the day.

Mindful movement

Incorporate mindful movement into your morning routine by engaging in gentle exercises like yoga, stretching, or a light walk. These activities increase endorphin levels, helping to reduce anxiety and promote a sense of well-being. Additionally, spending time outdoors in the morning sunlight boosts vitamin D production, which is associated with an improved mood and overall mental health.

Mental preparation and digital detox

Start your morning with gratitude journaling by writing down three things you’re grateful for, which helps shift focus away from negative thoughts and fosters a positive mindset. Complement this practice with visualisation and positive affirmations, imagining your day going well and reinforcing confidence to reduce anxiety about upcoming challenges.

Additionally, implement a digital detox by avoiding immediate screen time; resist the urge to check your phone or email first thing in the morning, and instead, dedicate this time to yourself for a calm and focused start to the day.