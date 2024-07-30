This morning, try mindful breathing: A step-by-step guide

Morning shows the day – it's a popular saying and it holds true for every morning of our lives. When we mindfully start a morning and slowly design the day ahead, we end up having a fruitful day that’s healthy, productive and happy. How we wake up in the morning, how we address our stress and tensions and how we start the day prepares us for the rest of the day ahead. It is important that we never rush through a morning, and instead take our time to charge the body and mind and plan a day well in advance. The best things in life are simple - like deep and mindful breathing every morning.(Unsplash)

In order to do that, it is important that we try something that’s easy as breathing. Often in the hustle of getting through a day, we forget to set some time apart for ourselves. But when we start the day by listening to each heartbeat and feeling every breath of fresh air that enters our body, we become more self-aware and happier. Mindful breathing is easy and can help in calming the nervous system and making the body feel relaxed and safe.

How to do mindful breathing?

Find a comfortable space inside the house. It is advised to be close to nature while doing it, if possible. Find a spot in a garden or the terrace and sit in a comfortable position. Roll the shoulders back to keep the spine straight and just breathe. Feel every bit of oxygen going in and think of happy thoughts. Think of the people you love and the moments you cherish.

Now place one palm on your chest and another on your stomach. Feel the stomach rising with every inhalation and the stomach going inwards with every exhalation. This makes us more aware of our body and mind.

Why is mindful breathing healthy?

Mindful breathing brings us closer to our thoughts and emotions. It helps in keeping stressful thoughts away. It also helps in relaxing the nervous system. Mindful breathing in the morning helps us stay present in the moment, rather than getting distracted by disturbing thoughts.

