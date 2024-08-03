5 seated stretching exercises for senior citizens to try this morning

Exercise keeps the body healthy and helps in reducing the severity of many old-age-related diseases. It’s important to opt for exercises that won’t exert too much strain on the body.Try these seated stretching exercises every morning. Go easy and pause if you're uncomfortable, be steady and consistent with your exercise routine.



ALSO READ: Green tea vs green coffee: Which one is better for weight loss? Exercising helps you stay energetic.(Pexels)

Toe taps

Seated in a chair, make sure your heels are on the floor. Now slowly, lift your heels until you feel pressure in your shins. It improves flexibility and strengthens the lower legs.

Knee lifts

While seated in a chair with your arms lightly resting on the armrests, tighten your right thigh muscles and lift your leg until your knee and thigh are hovering above 2-3 inches off the seat. Hold this position for 3 seconds before slowly lowering your leg back down. Repeat this movement 8 to 12 times, then switch to your left leg and do the same.

ALSO READ: Green, red, and yellow: Which bell pepper is the healthiest?

Seated knee to chest

Hold your right knee while sitting in a chair. Gently and slowly pull your knee toward your chest in a slow, controlled motion until you feel a stretch in your legs. Maintain this position for 10 to 30 seconds, then gradually lower your leg back to the floor. Perform the same exercise with your left leg. This exercise provides a good stretch to the lower limbs.

Overhead side stretch

In the seated position again, lift your arms overhead. Lock your fingers, and slowly lean towards the side until you feel a stretch in your waist. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds and return to the centre position. Again for the other side, do the same.

Core twists

Sit at the edge of a chair and with both hands hold a medicine ball, in front of your chest with elbows bent. Rotate your upper body to the right, keeping the ball in front. Rotate back to the centre, then to the left, and return to the centre to complete one full rotation. Make sure to only rotate your waist and keep your hands straight as you hold the ball. Rest for a minute, then do 5-8 more repetitions.

ALSO READ: 7 benefits of drinking coffee without sugar — all for your health’s sake!