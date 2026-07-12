Are your sitting habits hurting your spine? Orthopaedic surgeon reveals all about the posture improvement tools

Is sitting up straight really better for your spine than sitting a little slouched? Dr Gupta answers this common question and explains that the answer is neither. It’s not about keeping one strict “perfect” posture but about how long you stay in any one position. "What is the right way to sit? Is it number one, sitting straight, or number two, sitting slightly slouched? If you picked number one, you're wrong. If you picked number two, you're also wrong because no single posture can fully protect your spine” says the surgeon.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dhananjay Gupta has an important question about spine health: what is the best sitting posture, and does it even exist? He tells Health Shots how different sitting positions affect the spine and which posture is the healthiest overall.

Back-to-back meetings, tight deadlines, and long hours at your desk can make you lose track of time. You might put off standing up, forget to stretch, and suddenly the whole workday has gone by without moving much. Sitting for a long time not only makes you feel stiff but can also harm your health, especially your spine. Sitting puts more pressure on your lower back than standing does, and the longer you sit in one position, the more strain it creates. So, how can you sit to protect your spine? Is there really an “ideal” posture?

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

What's the worst position for your back? Sitting puts more pressure on the spine than standing does. However, sitting up straight for too long can increase pressure on the spine. Slouching, on the other hand, shifts the weight and adds stress to the spinal discs. “Sitting puts more pressure on your lower back than standing. Research shows that trying to sit up straight for a long time can actually increase pressure on your spine because your core muscles stay tense. On the other hand, slouching flattens the natural curve of your spine and can add even more stress to your discs,” says Dr Gupta.

Is sitting up straight bad for you? Sitting up straight or slouching for a long time is not safe. A slightly reclined position with good back support is better because it puts less strain on your spine. However, you shouldn’t stay in this position for too long without moving. It's important to get up and move around regularly.

“You should avoid sitting perfectly straight or fully slouched for long periods. A slightly reclined position with good back support is better for your spine. However, staying in that position for too long can still cause problems. Your spine is made of 24 movable vertebrae, soft discs, ligaments, and muscles. It is designed to move, not to be stiff,” explains Dr Gupta.

What is the best posture position? The best posture is the one you change often. Any position can put more pressure on your spine if you stay in it for too long. It’s not about having the perfect posture, but about moving regularly and mixing up your positions.

"Holding any posture for too long can be stressful, even if it's a good one. The key point is that the healthiest posture is the one you change often. Your spine is meant to move, not stay in one position," explains the surgeon.