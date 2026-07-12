Inside the ‘most walkable city in India’: Elevated walkways, ₹1k fine for honking unnecessarily to women safety
In a recent video, vlogger Tanya Khanijow called Gangtok the most walkable city in India, citing safe walkways and a peaceful atmosphere.
In urban areas, one of the biggest concerns people face is that cities are not designed to be walkable. In India, everywhere you will find traffic, two-wheelers flooding footpaths to beat jams, and broken walkways. However, there is one city in India where all these issues do not exist.
The most walkable Indian city
On July 1, Tanya Khanijow, an Instagram influencer and travel vlogger, posted a video of herself visiting a city in Northeast India, calling it the ‘most walkable Indian city.’ It is Gangtok, the capital of the mountainous northern Indian state of Sikkim. Sharing the video on social media, Taniya wrote, “The most walkable Indian city, in my opinion.”
According to Tanya, Gangtok is an exceptionally pedestrian-friendly destination that stands out among Indian urban cities. How did they make it possible? Elevated walkways and better management. In the video, the vlogger emphasised that the city's elevated walkways allow people to travel safely without disrupting vehicular traffic.
“This is the most walkable city that I have ever been to in India. There are so many of these elevated, uninterrupted footpaths that don't interfere with traffic, and you feel safe while walking,” she shared.
‘There is a ₹1,000 fine for honking unnecessarily…’
Beyond the infrastructure, the vlogger shared that the city is known for its peaceful environment, thanks to strict fines for unnecessary honking. Moreover, a pleasant climate encourages long strolls.
“On top of that, the weather is so pleasant that I walked for 30 minutes without even realising it. There is also a ₹1,000 fine for honking unnecessarily, so there isn't much noise,” she revealed.
Additionally, she noted that women feel secure walking alone because they are not subjected to uncomfortable stares or harassment. “Ladies, if you are walking by yourself, people won't stare at you intrusively here; it feels very safe,” Tanya said.
Ultimately, she expressed admiration and surprise at witnessing such high standards for walkable areas, respect for women's spaces, and understanding of what common people need. “It’s strange, isn't it? Something that should be a right in every one of our cities feels like a pleasant surprise to find here,” she shared.
How did the internet react?
While many appreciated Gangtok's commitment to making the city livable for everyone, others expressed concern about more tourists coming and ruining the peace. One Instagram user commented, “Please don’t promote it much, as people will reach there and destroy the city like Himachal and Uttarakhand.”
Someone else wrote, “Northeast is the paradise of India.” Another user expressed, “Every city should be like Gangtok and the sticker behind every car, ‘Be kind to animals’.” A user pointed out that Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh are also the same.
“I went to Sikkim in 2019, and I can honestly say that Gangtok is one of the most beautiful cities with the sweetest people. If you want to cross the road, they will willingly stop their cars for you. The city is so clean, with no weird people at all,” a user commented.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.