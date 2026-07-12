Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make crispy masala cheese toast with and without eggs: See step-by-step preparation
Cheese toast is perfect for when you crave something savoury and filling. Chef Ranveer shares recipes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.
The spicy masala cheese toast is the perfect dish to satisfy our cravings when hunger strikes on weekend mornings or evenings. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for just that, in two ways: with and without eggs.
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The recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients for crispy masala cheese toast
For filling
- 3 fresh green chillies, chopped
- 1 inch of ginger, chopped
- 1 medium tomato, deseeded and diced
- A few coriander leaves, chopped
- ½ cup pizza cheese, grated
- ½ tbsp oil
For spread
- 2 heaped tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp green chutney
For batter without egg
- 1 cup milk
- 2-3 tbsp gram flour (besan)
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
For batter with egg
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbsp gram flour (besan)
- ¼ cup milk
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
For salad
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- ¼ cup cabbage, sliced
- ½ medium tomato, sliced
- A few coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 fresh green chilli, chopped
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Other ingredients
- ½ cup poha
- Oil for frying
Method of preparation
For filling
- In a bowl, add chopped green chillies, ginger, tomato, and coriander leaves.
- Add grated cheese and mix everything well.
- Add a little oil and mix it well. Keep aside for further use.
For spread
- In a bowl, add mayonnaise and green chutney, and mix well. Keep aside for further use.
For batter without egg
- In a bowl, add milk, gram flour, mayonnaise, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder and whisk it well. Keep aside for further use.
For batter with egg
- In a bowl, add egg, gram flour, milk, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder and whisk it well. Keep aside for further use.
For salad
- In a bowl, add onion, cabbage, tomatoes, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt to taste, olive oil and mix it well.
For assembling crispy masala cheese toast
- Take 4 bread slices and apply the prepared mayonnaise mixture evenly on one side of each slice.
- Now, add the filling to the mayonnaise mixture side, then place the other bread slice on top to make a sandwich.
- Heat a pan on medium heat and add oil. Meanwhile, dip the sandwich in the egg mixture, coat it thoroughly, then coat it with poha, place it in a hot pan, and cook it on both sides until light brown and crisp.
- Now, dip the other bread sandwich into the eggless mixture, coat it with poha, and place it in a hot pan to cook both sides until light brown and crisp.
- Remove and repeat this process for other bread slices. Serve hot with prepared salad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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