Sunset anxiety is real: Here’s what it is and how to conquer the dread of dusk

As the day draws to an end with the sun dipping below the horizon, the realisation of the day's end strikes, bringing forth many epiphanies. As the remnants of the daylight begin to fade, a quiet anxiety settles in. This is also known as sunset anxiety. Sunset anxiety is the feeling of uneasiness as the daytime ends.

In an interview with HT, Dr Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson of Psychiatry at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, explained this unsettling feeling that arises at the end of the day.

Understanding sunset anxiety

There's a sense of contemplation at sunset.

Dr Mehta explained, “Sunset anxiety is formed from two words anxiety and sunset which means the anxiety happening or increasing during evening time.” He elaborated that it is largely shaped by office working hours and said, “Currently success is measured by the productivity in terms of money position and power of a person, both by society and individual self. To achieve that one needs to work around the clock. Now we have two sets of workers - one working during the morning hours and the others working at night shifts.”

Dr Mehta added, “Some morning professionals may become anxious by the evening (sunset) because they think that they have not been productive enough to achieve whatever they have targeted for the day and the day is almost over. On the other hand, there are some workoholics who think that the rest of the day will be unproductive and who don't know how to spend the rest of their time post-working and this generates anxiety in them.”

He also noted that night shifters experience anxiety around sunset, as this is the time they have to report for work. The thought of peak traffic and the office environment often creates panic in them. For those who remain at home, Dr Mehta mentioned that sundown can be anxiety-provoking, as for them, another day has passed without accomplishing anything exciting. Other than this, with sunset, the natural light goes away. Dr Mehta highlighted how light is associated with mood and anxiety and a decrease in light is known to dim the mood and cause anxiety.

How to cope

Dr Rajiv Mehta emphasized that prevention lies in maintaining a work-life balance. He suggested that being grounded in reality and understanding one’s limitations regarding productivity is important. It is also equally vital to accept that while work is important, it should not overshadow other aspects of life, as this balance can be very helpful. It makes the day feel more fulfilled, preventing sunset anxiety.

