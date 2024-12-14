Less screen time, happier kids: New research links reduced media use to better behaviour. Check detox tips for parents

As concerns around screen time grow, a new study published in JAMA Network Open sheds light on the significant mental health benefits of reducing leisure-time screen media use among children and adolescents. The findings, drawn from a randomised clinical trial involving 89 families that included 181 children and adolescents, revealed that cutting back on screen usage not only improves behaviour but also fosters positive social interactions and reduces emotional difficulties. Parents note: This simple 2-week screen reduction plan could revolutionise your child’s well-being.(Photo by Pixabay)

Why does screen time matter?

Excessive screen media use has long been linked to poorer mental health outcomes in children and teens, as per varied observational studies, but until now, there was little experimental evidence to support these claims. The recent study, conducted in Southern Denmark, set out to explore whether a short-term reduction in screen time could directly influence mental well-being.

The study design

For two weeks, families participating in the trial were divided into two groups: one significantly reduced screen media use to three hours per week, while the other continued their usual habits. To ensure compliance, participants in the screen reduction group handed over their smartphones and tablets. During the clinical trial, researchers assessed behavioural changes using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire.

Parents should reduce child's screen time as it could be leading to obesity, poor grades (Photo by Today's Parent)

Key findings

The results were clear. Children and adolescents who reduced their screen time experienced noticeable improvements in their mental health. Specifically, they showed -

Reduced Emotional Difficulties: Participants reported fewer internalising symptoms, such as emotional distress and peer problems.

Participants reported fewer internalising symptoms, such as emotional distress and peer problems. Better Social Interactions: Prosocial behaviours, such as kindness and cooperation, increased significantly.

Prosocial behaviours, such as kindness and cooperation, increased significantly. Overall Behavioural Improvement: The group that cut back on screen time demonstrated fewer total behavioural difficulties compared to the control group.

Why does reducing screen time help?

As per the study, excessive screen exposure can exacerbate stress, reduce sleep quality and limit opportunities for face-to-face interactions. By stepping away from screens, children and teens are better able to connect with family members, engage in offline activities and regulate their emotions more effectively.

How parents can implement screen reductions

Parents looking to implement similar changes in their homes can take simple yet effective steps -

Set Clear Limits: Gradually reduce screen time and establish specific rules, such as no devices during meals or before bedtime.

Gradually reduce screen time and establish specific rules, such as no devices during meals or before bedtime. Encourage Offline Activities: Promote outdoor play, hobbies, or family bonding time to replace screen-based entertainment.

Promote outdoor play, hobbies, or family bonding time to replace screen-based entertainment. Lead by Example: Show your children how to balance screen time by limiting your own use.

This study highlighted the profound impact even a short-term reduction in screen time can have on children’s mental health. From fostering emotional stability to enhancing social skills, cutting back on leisure screen media use is a step toward a healthier, happier family dynamic.

Join your child for their screen time.(Pexels)

Even though further research is needed to understand the long-term effects, these findings provide parents with a simple yet effective strategy to support their children's well-being. Remember, healthier habits start at home—and sometimes, it is as easy as putting the screens away.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.