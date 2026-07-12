Want a healthy spread for toast, bagels? Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares high-protein probiotic cream cheese recipe

Meanwhile, he explained that labneh is a strained yoghurt cheese that’s thick, creamy, naturally high in protein, and contains probiotics if you’re using yoghurt with live cultures. Here's how to make the spread at home:

On July 11, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist , shared a recipe for high-protein probiotic cream cheese you can make at home. According to him, this version is called lebneh and offers the creaminess of cream cheese while being healthier. Sharing the video on Instagram, he said, “If you love cream cheese but want a higher-protein option, try making labneh at home.”

Spreads like cream cheese on toast or a bagel can taste delicious; however, the added calories stop people from indulging. But what if we told you there is a recipe for making your own cream cheese at home that is not only tasty but also high in protein and loaded with probiotics?

Ingredients • 2 cups full-fat plain yoghurt or Greek yoghurt (Greek yoghurt will have a tangier flavour)

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method Step 1: Mix the yoghurt with salt and lemon juice.

Step 2: Line a strainer with cheesecloth, pour in the yoghurt mixture, cover the mixture, and on top of it, place a bowl.

Step 3: Refrigerate overnight, or for 12 to 24 hours, allowing the excess liquid to drain away.

Step 4: The next day, you’ll have a thick, creamy, spreadable cheese that’s naturally high in protein.

Step 5: Spread it on sourdough toast, bagels, crackers, sandwiches, wraps, or use it as a dip for vegetables.

Dr Salhab shared that the cream cheese will also pair well with tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, olive oil, everything bagel seasoning, smoked salmon, roasted vegetables, fruit, or a drizzle of honey.

Moreover, because it’s made from yoghurt, labneh provides protein, calcium, and – when made from yoghurt containing live cultures – probiotics that can help support gut health and digestive health.

“Straining the yoghurt concentrates the protein while creating that rich, cream cheese-like texture. Simple ingredients. High protein. Probiotic-rich. Creamy. Easy to make. Perfect for breakfast, snacks, meal prep, or healthy appetisers,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions