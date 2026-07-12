Want a healthy spread for toast, bagels? Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares high-protein probiotic cream cheese recipe
Discover Dr Salhab's labneh recipe, a homemade yoghurt cream cheese that's high in protein and probiotics – perfect for breakfast or snacks.
Spreads like cream cheese on toast or a bagel can taste delicious; however, the added calories stop people from indulging. But what if we told you there is a recipe for making your own cream cheese at home that is not only tasty but also high in protein and loaded with probiotics?
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High-protein probiotic cream cheese
On July 11, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, shared a recipe for high-protein probiotic cream cheese you can make at home. According to him, this version is called lebneh and offers the creaminess of cream cheese while being healthier. Sharing the video on Instagram, he said, “If you love cream cheese but want a higher-protein option, try making labneh at home.”
Meanwhile, he explained that labneh is a strained yoghurt cheese that’s thick, creamy, naturally high in protein, and contains probiotics if you’re using yoghurt with live cultures. Here's how to make the spread at home:
Ingredients
• 2 cups full-fat plain yoghurt or Greek yoghurt (Greek yoghurt will have a tangier flavour)
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Method
Step 1: Mix the yoghurt with salt and lemon juice.
Step 2: Line a strainer with cheesecloth, pour in the yoghurt mixture, cover the mixture, and on top of it, place a bowl.
Step 3: Refrigerate overnight, or for 12 to 24 hours, allowing the excess liquid to drain away.
Step 4: The next day, you’ll have a thick, creamy, spreadable cheese that’s naturally high in protein.
Step 5: Spread it on sourdough toast, bagels, crackers, sandwiches, wraps, or use it as a dip for vegetables.
Dr Salhab shared that the cream cheese will also pair well with tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, olive oil, everything bagel seasoning, smoked salmon, roasted vegetables, fruit, or a drizzle of honey.
Moreover, because it’s made from yoghurt, labneh provides protein, calcium, and – when made from yoghurt containing live cultures – probiotics that can help support gut health and digestive health.
“Straining the yoghurt concentrates the protein while creating that rich, cream cheese-like texture. Simple ingredients. High protein. Probiotic-rich. Creamy. Easy to make. Perfect for breakfast, snacks, meal prep, or healthy appetisers,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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