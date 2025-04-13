Menu Explore
Doctor shares 4 things you must do today to avoid kidney failure

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Your kidneys might be dying silently. Doctor shares 4 things you must do today to save them before it’s too late.

Given the complexity of their functions, when kidney health is compromised, it can have far-reaching effects on the entire body. Kidney disease, particularly Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), often develops quietly without noticeable symptoms in the early stages.

Adopt these 4 simple habits or risk kidney failure: Doctor’s shocking advice.(Image by Shutterstock)
Adopt these 4 simple habits or risk kidney failure: Doctor's shocking advice.(Image by Shutterstock)

[Also read: Doctor says these 8 symptoms could mean your kidneys are failing: Are you at risk of kidney disease?]

How to protect your kidney health

Taking proactive steps to protect your kidneys can help prevent the onset of kidney disease or slow its progression. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonusing Patil, DNB (INT.MED) DNB (NEPHRO), Transplant Physician and Consultant Nephrologist at NephroPlus, recommended a few strategies to keep your kidneys healthy:

1. Routine check-ups
Annual medical check-ups are essential for early detection of kidney disease, especially if you are at higher risk due to factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of kidney disease. Routine blood and urine tests can help identify signs of kidney dysfunction before symptoms appear.

Th saliva test uses the dipstick technique to diagnose kidney diseases. (Shutterstock)
Th saliva test uses the dipstick technique to diagnose kidney diseases. (Shutterstock)

2. Watch for symptoms
Pay attention to any early warning signs, such as changes in urination, swelling, or fatigue. If you notice any of these symptoms, it’s important to seek medical advice promptly.

3. Healthy habits
Adopting a healthy lifestyle can greatly reduce the risk of kidney disease. This involves managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels, eating a balanced diet low in sodium and processed foods while rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol. These habits help protect kidney function and overall health.

It is important to exercise regularly, eat healthy, avoid smoking and drinking, over-the-counter painkillers and drink the required amount of water to keep your kidneys in good shape.(Pexels)
It is important to exercise regularly, eat healthy, avoid smoking and drinking, over-the-counter painkillers and drink the required amount of water to keep your kidneys in good shape.(Pexels)

4. Consult a doctor
If you experience any symptoms of kidney disease, it is important to consult a healthcare provider or nephrologist (a kidney specialist).

Dr Sonusing Patil asserted, “Kidney disease is often silent in its early stages, making early detection a critical part of preserving kidney health. By recognising the warning signs and seeking timely medical advice, individuals can manage the condition more effectively and reduce the risk of complications. Protecting your kidneys with healthy lifestyle choices and routine check-ups can go a long way in maintaining kidney function and overall well-being.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Doctor shares 4 things you must do today to avoid kidney failure
Follow Us On