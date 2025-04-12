Doctor says these 8 symptoms could mean your kidneys are failing: Are you at risk of kidney disease?

Kidneys play an essential role in maintaining overall health. These vital organs are responsible for filtering waste products from the blood, balancing fluids in the body and regulating important minerals like sodium, potassium and calcium. Blood in your urine? Puffy Eeyes? Don’t ignore these 8 kidney disease red flags!(Image by Shutterstock)

According to a research, early identification and management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) are crucial for those at high risk. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonusing Patil, DNB (INT.MED) DNB (NEPHRO), Transplant Physician and Consultant Nephrologist at NephroPlus, shared, “Regular monitoring of eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) and UACR (urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio) at check-ups, at least annually, helps in early diagnosis. Early detection can slow eGFR decline and improve management. For example, starting treatment when eGFR is 75 mL/min/1.73 m² could delay kidney failure by over 15 years.”

Why early detection matters

Dr Sonusing Patil revealed, “Early detection can help slow the progression of the disease, preventing further damage and improving long-term health outcomes. With timely treatment, kidney disease can often be managed effectively, and in some cases, its progression can be halted. Additionally, early diagnosis allows patients to take steps to improve kidney function and avoid the need for more invasive treatments such as dialysis or a kidney transplant.”

Key early symptoms of kidney disease

Recognising the signs and symptoms of kidney disease early can make a significant difference in the management of the condition. According to Dr Sonusing Patil, following are some common early warning signs to be aware of -

1. Fatigue and weakness: A decrease in kidney function can result in a collection of toxins in the body, leading to ongoing fatigue and weakness. Furthermore, kidney diseases can cause anaemia, which further contributes to feelings of tiredness.

2. Changes in urination

Alterations in urination patterns are one of the most noticeable early signs of kidney disease. These changes can include:

Increased urination, especially at night (nocturia)

Dark, rusty, or brown-coloured urine

Foamy or bubbly urine, indicating the presence of protein

Blood in the urine (hematuria)

4. Swollen ankles and feet: Reduced kidney function may result in sodium retention, leading to swelling in the feet, ankles, legs, hands, and face.

5. Itchy skin and puffiness around the eyes

As waste products accumulate in the body due to poor kidney function, it can lead to severe itching, particularly on the legs, arms, and back. Additionally, damaged kidney filters allow protein to leak into the urine, causing fluid retention and puffiness, especially around the eyes.

6. Puffiness around the eyes: The presence of protein in the urine, a result of damaged kidney filters, can cause puffiness around the eyes.

7. Loss of appetite: Kidney disease can lead to nausea and vomiting, which may decrease appetite and even result in weight loss.

8. Muscle cramps: Imbalances in electrolytes such as sodium, calcium, and potassium can interfere with muscle and nerve functioning, resulting in cramps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.