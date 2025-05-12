Doctor shares 6 tips for parents to build healthy kidneys in kids from a young age

The foundation for lifelong kidney health starts in childhood and our kidneys may be small organs but they play a huge role in filtering waste, balancing fluids and keeping the body functioning well. Just like we take care of a child’s heart or brain, we must also nurture their kidneys. Your child’s kidney health starts NOW: Doctor shares 6 tips for parents.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sathiyan S, Senior Consultant – Nephrology at SIMS Hospital in Chennai, advised -

1. Inspire good hydration habits early

Water is the best drink for kids. Avoid giving sugary sodas or too many packaged juices, as these can strain the kidneys over time. Instead, make water easily available and model drinking it regularly.

2. Give value to nutrition

A balanced diet that's low in salt and processed foods helps protect the kidneys. Too much salt can increase blood pressure, which over time can affect kidney function. Include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and home-cooked meals in your child’s diet. Teach them to enjoy natural foods, not just tasty fast foods.

Excessive salt harms a child’s health in the long run. (Shutterstock)

3. Physical activity

Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, which are major threats to kidney health later in life. Encourage outdoor play, dancing, cycling, anything that keeps them moving.

4. Be cautious with medications

Don’t give over-the-counter medicines like painkillers too often without a doctor’s advice. Some of these, when overused, can affect the kidneys.

5. Watch for warning signs

Repeated urinary tract infections (UTIs), swelling around the eyes or ankles, blood in urine, or unusually high blood pressure in children should not be ignored. These could be signs of kidney problems and need medical attention.

Kidney stones problem in children could be aggravated if they are given too many antibiotics.(Shutterstock)

6. Set the right example

Children learn more from what we do than what we say. If they see parents making healthy food choices, staying active, drinking water, and going for regular checkups, they are more likely to adopt the same habits.

Healthy kidneys are not built overnight. It is a lifestyle and it is never too early to start. As parents, you have the power to give your child a future free of chronic kidney problems, simply by making a few consistent, healthy choices today.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.