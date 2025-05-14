Nutritionist shares 5 heart-healthy foods that naturally lower bad cholesterol: From almonds to berries

As the temperature rises, making mindful dietary choices can help you naturally manage your cholesterol levels. High cholesterol has become an increasingly prevalent issue, especially among younger generations, and is contributing to a rise in heart-related health problems across India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau's Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report, over 32,000 people died from heart attacks in 2022, a worrying increase from 28,413 the previous year. (Also read: Doctors reveals these cooking oils can actually boost your cholesterol in a good way ) Manage cholesterol with avocados, berries, and other heart-healthy foods. (Pixabay)

"Taking charge of your diet is one of the most effective ways to control cholesterol levels. By adding heart-healthy foods like almonds, oats, and others to your daily routine, you can naturally reduce LDL cholesterol and lower your risk of heart disease," says Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Healthcare.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle 5 powerful foods that can help lower LDL cholesterol naturally include:

1. Almonds

Almonds are small but mighty when it comes to heart health. Packed with essential nutrients like healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, they have been shown to reduce both total and LDL cholesterol. Rich in antioxidants, almonds also help combat inflammation in the body. Whether as a quick snack or incorporated into meals, almonds are a simple yet effective way to improve your heart health. Keep a box handy for a healthy on-the-go option that also supports weight and blood sugar management.

Snack on a handful of almonds daily as they're rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. (Pixabay)

2. Oats

Oats are an excellent source of soluble fibre, which works to lower LDL cholesterol by preventing its absorption in the digestive system. A fibre-rich diet is essential for heart health, and oats are one of the best ways to achieve this. You can easily incorporate oats into your breakfast routine, enjoy them as a savoury meal, or blend them into smoothies for a fibre boost throughout the day.

3. Legumes

Beans, lentils, chickpeas, and other legumes are nutrient powerhouses packed with soluble fibre, protein, and minerals that help lower cholesterol levels. The fibre in legumes helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol into the bloodstream. Legumes can be added to soups, salads, and stews or enjoyed on their own as a tasty side dish, making them an easy addition to any meal.

Legumes can be powerful allies in lowering cholesterol. (Pexels)

4. Avocados

Known for their creamy texture, avocados are loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and fibre. These nutrients help reduce LDL cholesterol and promote overall cardiovascular health. Add avocado to salads, smoothies, or toast, or even enjoy it as guacamole, and you'll be reaping the heart-healthy benefits.

5. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are rich in antioxidants and fibre, both of which are crucial for managing cholesterol. These colourful fruits are not only delicious but also help lower LDL levels, reduce inflammation, and decrease the risk of heart disease. Enjoy berries in smoothies, cereals, or as a refreshing snack throughout the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.