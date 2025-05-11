Cardiologist shares his daily routine for better heart health: '8 hours of sleep, aerobic exercise and balanced eating’

Taking care of your heart isn't just about hitting the gym once in a while or eating a salad every few days, it's about making small, consistent choices every day. From what you eat to how you move and handle stress, every little thing adds up. Cardiologist Dr. Paddy shares his morning routine prioritising coffee, daily exercise, and uncomplicated nutrition.(Freepik)

Cardiologist Dr. Paddy Barrett often shares health and wellness tips with his Insta family. In his April 11 post, he opened up about his daily routine for maintaining better heart health. (Also read: Cardiologist shares 5 simple daily habits to help lower your heart attack risk: ‘Stand outside barefoot' )

How Dr. Paddy starts his day

"I've been asked a lot recently about my daily routine, nutrition, exercise, and sleep," he says. "Now, number one, I don't think it's particularly interesting, as my situation is always going to be different than everybody else's, but in general, here's how it looks." He goes on to share his sleep habits, saying, “In general, I get at least 8 hours of sleep a night. I have a one-year-old and a four-year-old, and that's the glory of good sleep training.”

When it comes to his morning routine, Dr. Paddy doesn't delay his coffee, stating, "I have coffee first thing in the morning. I do not delay it, and I have no belief in the idea that you should wait. Why would I put myself through that horror?"

What’s his approach to exercise and nutrition

Dr Paddy also prioritises daily exercise, explaining, "I exercise almost every single day, either through aerobic training or resistance training. On an ideal week, I do 3-4 aerobic sessions and 3 resistance training sessions."

Finally, when it comes to nutrition, Dr. Paddy keeps things simple. "I basically eat whatever I want, as long as I'm meeting my calorie and protein goals over the week. I don't obsess about macros. I just eat to my protein allowance and generally stay within my calorie allowance based on my weight and visceral fat levels."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.