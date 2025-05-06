New mommies, make these 5 habits part of your daily routine for better health

Life for a new mother is everything from enjoying the joyous gurgles of her baby to sleepless nights. Motherhood comes with no handbook! Every mother is different. Every mother has her own unique parenting style yet one thing remains common is their habit of worrying for their child incessantly! These 5 therapist-approved habits could transform your first year of motherhood.(Image by Pixabay)

In the journey of motherhood, women often forget themselves, their needs and their ability to achieve balance in various areas of their lives. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gunjan Adya, Certified Expressive Art Therapist and Founder of Tula Journey, shared, “While we are nurturing our children it is an absolute must to nurture ourselves as well. While our kids are growing, we are growing with them as well and it’s important for both to grow beautifully.”

She recommended a few tips for new mothers to enjoy better physical, mental and emotional health.

1. Don’t be hard on yourself

Being a new mother can surely be exhausting. Don’t ever feel you are not doing enough. Even when your children grow up, there will be days when you’ll question yourself if you’re raising them well. Just have the confidence that you are giving the best of yourself to your children always.

Mental health and motherhood: Balancing parenting and self-care (Photo by Jonathan Gallegos on Unsplash)

2. Don’t compare your parenting skills with anybody else

Every mother and child relationship is beautifully different and one must honour that. A mother’s instinct is the strongest and she knows what’s best for her child. So always be in synch with your intuition when it comes to your children.

3. Take time out to journal

Motherhood as rewarding as it is can also drain you of energy. Sometimes, one doesn’t realise the cause of the sea of emotions a new mother goes through. Journaling helps to unknot these riddles of the mind. Journaling helps you unpack these emotions without any judgement.

Journaling helps us to either challenge exaggerated fears or gain clarity about recurring thoughts that seem to haunt us. (Shutterstock)

4. Don’t hesitate to ask for support

Women often feel they can do it all and yes, most of us can but asking for help to look after your child is a great idea. Whether it’s your mother who comes in to help you out or a friendly neighbour, it’s important to build a support system of caregivers for your child.

5. Pamper yourself

You have given birth to another life. Yes, every mother has done that but it’s not a minuscule thing. Women being another human into the world with all the strength that they have. It’s almost a rebirth for a woman. A life that is made of her flesh and blood.

Giving birth can drain you out and it takes months to recover from it. You must give yourself time to heal. A head massage, catching up on your sleep or meeting a friend for some laughs are a few ways to wind down and relax.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.