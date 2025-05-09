Cardiologist shares 5 simple daily habits to help lower your heart attack risk: ‘Stand outside barefoot'

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but the good news is that many risk factors are within our control. Adopting healthier habits can dramatically lower the chances of a heart attack and improve long-term heart health. Check out 5 simple tips from cardiologist to reduce heart attack risk and boost wellness. (Pexels)

Dr. Jack Wolfson, a cardiologist, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his April 30 post, he highlighted 5 simple yet effective steps to help reduce the risk of a heart attack. (Also read: Doctor shares common symptoms of heart blockage you should never ignore: From chest pain to breathlessness )

1. Get outside

Dr. Jack says that the more time you spend outdoors, the lower your risk of a heart attack. Fresh air, natural light, and movement can do wonders for your heart and overall well-being.

2. Get better sleep

“Whatever time you’re currently going to bed, make it an hour earlier,” he advises. Quality sleep gives your heart the rest it needs and supports better recovery and hormone balance.

3. Reduce screen time

Dr. Jack suggests cutting back on technology. “Just dial down on the tech, you’ll be much better off,” he says. Less screen time can lead to better sleep, reduced stress, and more time to engage in heart-healthy habits.

4. Stand outside barefoot

“Stand outside barefoot, it’s called grounding, and it’s great for your heart,” says Dr. Jack. Grounding, or connecting with the earth, is believed to reduce inflammation and improve circulation.

5. Practice gratitude

“At least once a day, give thanks to God,” he shares. Taking time for gratitude can lower stress, improve mood, and support a healthier heart by reducing cortisol levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.