Doctor shares common symptoms of heart blockage you should never ignore: From chest pain to breathlessness

Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death globally, and heart blockages are often at the root of it. The scary part? Many people don't even realise they have a blockage until a major cardiac event strikes. Doctor explains the telltale signs of heart blockage that could save your life. (Freepik)

In the April 1 episode of Raj Shamani's podcast, cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda shares crucial insights into the most common symptoms of heart blockage that everyone should be aware of. (Also read: Fitness coach says 'worst exercise on the planet has to be burpee'; shares what to do instead to lose weight )

Common symptoms of heart blockage

When Raj asked how one can identify if they have a heart blockage, Dr. Panda explained, "Not everyone shows symptoms, but the majority of people do experience them. The thing is, these symptoms don't usually appear when a person is at rest, like when you're sitting, chatting, or doing very little physically. Even if someone has a severe blockage, the heart's need for blood at rest is minimal, and the existing supply is often enough. That's why many people may not feel anything unusual in a resting state despite having critical blockages.”

However, he emphasised that signs of heart trouble tend to show up under stress, be it physical exertion or emotional strain. "If you suddenly feel a heaviness or pain on the left side of your chest like pressure, or as if a heavy stone is pressing down or you start experiencing breathlessness or a choking sensation, and those symptoms subside as soon as you stop or take rest, it's a strong indication of a heart-related issue. That's what we call angina, a classic symptom of heart blockage."

When to seek medical attention

Dr. Panda also pointed out that symptoms aren't always textbook. In many cases, chest pain may not even feel like it's coming from the heart. "A lot of people suffer from what we call atypical chest pain. They end up visiting a dentist, thinking it's a dental issue, or consulting a stomach specialist, assuming it's acidity or a gastric problem. But when all their reports come back normal and they still experience discomfort, that's when it becomes crucial to evaluate the heart," he says.

His key message: heart problems can be subtle and misdiagnosed, so it's important not to ignore recurring or unexplained symptoms, even if they seem unrelated to the heart at first glance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.