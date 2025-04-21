Fitness coach says 'worst exercise on the planet has to be burpee'; shares what to do instead to lose weight

Ever been told to do endless crunches for a flat stomach or spend hours on the treadmill to burn fat? While these exercises are popular, they're not always the most effective. In fact, some of the most common workouts out there are actually overrated and may not give you the results you're hoping for. Fitness coach reveals 5 most overrated exercises and better alternatives. (Freepik)

Fitness Coach Dan Go often shares insights related to health and fitness with his Insta family. In his April 19 post, he reveals the 5 most overrated exercises on the planet and suggests effective alternatives to help you get better results. (Also read: Fitness coach shares if 5K steps a day can help you lose weight: 'It's like running marathon with work boots' )

He captioned the post, "The worst exercise on the planet? Burpees. It's a chaotic mess disguised as a workout. Combining multiple high-impact moves, squat, plank, push-up, jump, into one jarring sequence forces your body through poor mechanics at high speed."

He continued, "It torches your joints, especially if you're tired or out of shape, and rewards quantity over quality. You're not building real strength or endurance, just getting gassed. It’s the exercise equivalent of trying to do everything at once and mastering nothing. High risk, mediocre reward, and just plain dumb for most people."

1. Burpees

Burpees are high effort with low return. While they spike your heart rate, they don't do much for building strength or burning fat. Plus, doing them to failure can strain your lower back. Best to avoid.

What to do instead?

Jump Rope

Jumping rope burns more calories, boosts coordination, and builds cardio faster, all with less joint stress. It's efficient, fun, and also supports your lymphatic system.

2. Unstable surface training

Unstable surface training is overrated because it focuses on balance, not strength. It reduces your force output, meaning less muscle and power gain. Unless you're rehabbing an injury or a high-level athlete, it doesn't translate well to real life.

What to do instead?

Exercises on a stable surface

Stick to the basics. Exercises on a stable surface help you build strength and muscle more effectively. The best gains come from simplicity, not complexity.

3. Tricep kickbacks

Tricep kickbacks target the triceps only in the shortened position, which isn't ideal for muscle growth. They also have a poor stimulus-to-fatigue ratio, tiring out your joints and stabilisers more than your triceps.

What to do instead?

Overhead tricep extensions or skull crushers

These exercises work the triceps in the lengthened position, where real growth happens. They allow for a better stretch, more load, and greater gains compared to kickbacks.

4. Sit-ups

Sit-ups primarily target your hip flexors, not your abs. They promote poor posture, strain your lower back, and don't do much for fat loss or real core strength. Plus, they lack functional value, when was the last time you needed to sit up from a lying position?

What to do instead?

The ab wheel

The ab wheel engages core stability, anti-extension, and full-range strength, unlike sit-ups, which mostly flex the spine and stress the hips. It's safer, more challenging, and far more effective for building real core strength.

5. Long-distance running (for fat loss)

Running for fat loss is like emptying a pool with a teaspoon, it’s inefficient and can damage your joints, especially if you're overweight. Even if it works, you'll eventually have to run more and longer to see the same results.

What to do instead?

Weights, walking, and diet

Focus on fixing your diet instead of trying to burn 100 calories at a time. Use weights to build and maintain muscle, keeping your metabolism healthy. Incorporate walking for low-intensity movement to burn extra calories and reduce stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.