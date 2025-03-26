Fitness coach says cardio is worst exercise for burning fat: 'Do it for your brain, heart, lungs, not for weight loss'

Online fitness coach Dan Go said in an Instagram post on March 24: “The worst exercise for burning fat is long-distance running.” He explained that while long-distance running can be an effective way to improve cardiovascular health and endurance, it may not be the most efficient exercise for burning fat and losing weight. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal Is cardio is overrated at burning fat? Here's what a doctor said it actually does for your body instead of weight loss. (Freepik)

Reasons why cardio may not be ideal for fat loss

He said, "First, most people think it’s (running) necessity. When people think of exercising to lose weight, they immediately think of long-distance cardio. It’s not a necessity whatsoever, and this thinking actually holds you back further than you think (more on this later)."

Dan added, "Next, it’s inefficient for fat loss. The time it takes to burn off 100 calories on a treadmill is incomparable to learning not to eat the 100 calories in the first place. Also, let’s say you end up losing 20 pounds (9 kg) with long-distance cardio. Great. What happens if you ever stop doing the cardio? It all comes back. This is not even mentioning the muscle loss or injuries that occur when you do way too much."

Why you should actually do cardio

Dan said that the correct reason for doing cardio exercises should not be not weight loss, but fixing your overall health. He explained, “This is not to say that cardio is not important. It is essential to living a great life. But the intent is important. Choose a form of cardio that you like doing but don’t feel forced to do it to lose weight. Stop trying to burn fat with your exercise and focus your diet on that. You’ll get much better returns on your investment. So my question to you today is: What do you think is the most overrated exercise for fat loss?”

Here is Dan's take on cardio versus strength training

1. Cardio is great for your brain, heart and lungs. It is sh***y at burning fat.

2. Do cardio for a longer life. Lift weights for quality of life. Combine both for the best life.

3. Do cardio for your brain, heart and lungs. Not for weight loss.

4. Weight lifting is more effective at burning fat than cardio. Cardio burns fat while you are doing it, while weight lifting helps you build muscle, which helps you burn fat in your sleep.

5. Cardio is overrated at burning fat. Cardio is understated at increasing lifespan.

6. Cardio helps you lift weights. Lifting weights makes cardio easier. It is not about doing one or the other. Do both.

7. Unpopular opinion: When it comes to weight loss, I would rather walk 2 miles than run 2 miles.

8. You can do as much cardio as you want but you will never be able to outrun your fork. Want to lose weight? Focus on your diet.

9. For a longer life: do cardio. For quality of life: lift weights. For more energy: Fix your sleep. For a better mood, eat a nutrient-dense diet. To become the best version of yourself: integrate all of these into your lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.