8 ‘easiest ways to burn fat faster’: Fitness coach shares tips on how to lose weight quickly and burn more calories

Losing fat doesn't have to be complicated, but it can be confusing with so much information coming at you from all directions. Fitness trainer Sunil Shetty (@profoundly_m3 on Instagram), who helps dozens of people on their weight loss journeys, wants to make things simple. He recently shared a post titled '8 rules to burn fat fast' explaining eight ways to help with fat loss. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate Here's how to improve your success when trying to lose fat.(Shutterstock)

While losing weight is about diet, creating a calorie deficit, and following a workout routine, other lifestyle factors affect fat loss results. Sunil shared his 'easiest way to lose fat faster' and improve your success when trying to lose weight in a post, writing:

Use calorie-tracking apps to keep track of what you’re consuming on a daily basis. (ADOBE STOCK)

1. Create a calorie deficit

◉ What it means: Burn more calories than you consume.

◉ How to do it: Track your food intake using apps, eat smaller portions and avoid overeating.

◉ Tip: Start with a 500-calorie deficit per day for sustainable fat loss.

2. Don't drink liquid calories

◉ Why it matters: Drinks like soda, juices and fancy coffees are calorie-dense but don't fill you up.

◉ What to drink instead: Water, green tea, black coffee or herbal tea.

◉ Tip: Add lemon, mint or cucumber to water for flavour without extra calories.

3. Exercise at least 3 times per week

◉ Why: Strength training builds muscle, while cardio burns calories.

◉ What to do: Combine weight lifting with 20-30 minutes.

◉ Tip: Focus on compound exercises like squats, deadlifts and push-ups for maximum impact.

You should make protein mandatory in every meal; you can include milk or tofu in your diet. (Pexels)

4. Eat protein at every meal

◉ Why: Protein keeps you full, preserves muscle and boosts metabolism.

◉ What to eat: Eggs, chicken, fish, tofu, lentils or Greek yoghurt.

◉ Tip: Aim for 20-30 g of protein per day.

5. Fill up on veggies

◉ Why: Low on calories and high in fibre, veggies keep you satisfied.

◉ What to eat: Spinach, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and bell peppers.

◉ Tip: Fill half your plate with veggies to avoid overeating.

6. Sleep 7-9 hours per night

◉ Why: Poor sleep increases hunger hormones and reduces fat loss.

◉ How to improve: Stick to a bedtime routine, avoid screens before bed and create a dark, quiet sleep environment.

◉ Tip: Quality sleep accelerates recovery and reduces cravings.

Taking more steps daily burns calories.(Unsplash)

7. Increase your daily steps

◉ Why: Walking burns calories and improves overall activity levels.

◉ How to start: Aim for at least 10,000 steps daily.

◉ Tip: Take short walks after meals and use stairs instead of elevators.

8. Be consistent and enjoy the process

◉ Why: Fat loss takes time, consistency beats perfection.

◉ How to do it: Track your progress, reward small wins and focus on building long-term habits.

◉ Tip: Find workouts and meals you enjoy to make the journey sustainable.

Get better sleep with these tips

Not getting enough sleep can make it harder to lose weight because it increases your hunger hormones, which increases your cravings and makes you eat more the next day. Are you facing trouble getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep every night? Check out these simple tricks recommended by sleep experts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.