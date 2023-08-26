Running tips: Want to run faster and longer? Here are 7 rules to follow

Running is a great form of workout and with practice and consistency this can be turned into lifelong passion. Whether or not you are running professionally, it can offer a host of health benefits provided you don't go overboard and give your muscles, bones and ligaments sufficient time to recover. For beginners who are looking to extend their running time, setting a goal of 5K race is a reasonable target. Run half marathons or marathon every month to improve your running skills. You may be at risk of muscle or ligament injury if you overuse them and thus it's important to listen to your body and cover distances that suit you. It's also important to work on your diet and hydration to support your run. Building stamina gradually, stretching before and after running, training consistently and taking rest and repair time can also help. (Also read: What is the ideal duration of running for beginners, elderly? Expert suggests) Building stamina gradually, stretching before and after running, training consistently and taking rest and repair time can also help.(Pixabay)

"Runners who dedicatedly run every day would always think of running faster and performing better. It takes a combination of practise, the right form, and general health to increase your running speed and endurance. Being able to run is one thing, but being able to run effectively while pursuing a goal is quite another. If you've recently taken up running or have reached a plateau and want to learn how to run faster," says Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert, VP Vitabiotics Ltd in an interview with HT Digital.

Here are seven tips to help you run faster and longer:

1. Increase your weekly mileage by 10-20 per cent

Aim for around a 10-20 percent increase in weekly mileage, spread evenly throughout your runs, and schedule a couple of ‘down weeks’ when your mileage is lower, to help your body to recover. You can obtain enough quality mileage if you run three or four times a week. These ought to consist of a tempo run, some kind of speed work, and a longer run to increase endurance. Your weekly routine should include some nice easy runs if you can handle more than four sessions.

2. Eating well

Your regular diet has a significant impact on how well you run. Follow a healthy diet by including fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, oats and energy bars.

3. Hydration

It is always necessary to have an adequate amount of water in a day, but when you are working out hydration plays a more important role. To stay hydrated, drink lots of water and healthful drinks like coconut water and herbal teas.

4. Stretching after running

Every workout should begin with a warmup and end with a cooldown. After a run, stretching will assist to avoid lactic acid buildup, which lessens swelling and pain in the muscles.

5. Consistent training

The key to running faster and longer is consistency. Maintain a consistent workout routine that incorporates a mix of easy runs, long runs, speed work, and restoration days. Aim for a balanced strategy that over time increases speed and endurance. Include interval training and strength training to ensure you don’t lose muscles and active recovery of muscles can happen by weight lifting.

6. Sufficient rest and recovery

Give your body time to rest and heal in between intense workouts. Rest days are essential for avoiding injuries and burnout. Prioritise getting enough sleep, eating well, and staying hydrated to support your overall performance.

7. Set clear goals

Set goals for both the short and long term. Having goals gives you something to work towards and keeps you motivated, whether it's covering a specific distance, hitting a target pace, or finishing a race.

Keep in mind that progress takes time. To make sure you're training safely and successfully always listen to your body. It's advisable to speak with a doctor or a coach if you feel any pain or discomfort before or after a workout.