Fitness coach shares if 5K steps a day can help you lose weight: 'It's like running marathon with work boots'

Think 10,000 steps a day is the only way to lose weight? Not necessarily! If hitting the gym isn't your thing and you're more into casual strolls or quick walks between Zoom calls, you're not alone. A lot of people are banking on their daily step count to stay fit. But is 5K really enough to see results on the scale? Fitness coach highlights that boosting daily steps from 5,000 to 10,000 can aid weight loss. (Pixabay)

Fitness coach Chad Hargrove took to his Instagram account on April 18 to break down whether 5K steps a day can actually help with weight loss. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 6 ‘weird’ things to expect when you are losing weight: ‘You lose fat from random spots first’ )

Are 5,000 steps enough to lose weight

Chad, in his post, points out, “5,000 steps a day is usually what people get when they’re attached to a chair all day and barely move outside of work.” He goes on to say, “Of course, there are people lying in hospital beds losing tons of weight without barely eating all day. But in the real world and having worked with hundreds of clients over the years I can tell you, the people doing just 5,000 steps a day? It’s like they’re running a marathon with work boots on.”

Simple trick to break a weight loss plateau

Chad also addresses the common assumption that weight loss plateaus are mainly caused by nutrition. While nutrition does play a significant role, he says there’s another way to break through. "If you're doing about 5,000 steps a day, the simple solution to get your weight loss back on track is to increase that to 10,000 steps a day or something close to it," he suggests. "There’s nothing magical about 10,000 steps, but it’s definitely a lot more than 5,000, and that’s what makes the difference."

And for anyone wondering how to fit in those steps, Chad keeps it simple: "Just get up and move around, it’s not that complicated."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.