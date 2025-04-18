Want to lose weight? Nutritionist shares 6 daily habits that can help: Fast for 12 hours a day, keep your routine boring

Consistency is key to fitness. If you are looking for insights and tips on developing healthy habits and routines to support your weight loss journey, you have come to the right place. In an Instagram video she posted on March 15, nutritionist Anupama Menon spoke about weight loss habits and daily routines that might help you achieve your goals. Also read | Fitness coach shares most dangerous and harmful diets for weight loss Want to know habits that can contribute to a more disciplined and effective weight loss journey? Read on. (Freepik)

To support weight loss, consider these habits

She said: “Weight loss that sticks is not about trends! It is about habits you can live with, and here's how to make that work.” Anupama went on to list six things you should do daily for effective weight loss.

She suggested you go to bed and wake up at the same time daily to regulate your body's internal clock and improve sleep quality. Anupama also shared that exercising at the same time every day could help establish a habit and enhance weight loss. She added: eat your meals at consistent times daily to help regulate your appetite and metabolism.

6 habits for a disciplined weight loss journey

Here's what she said in a video:

1. Keep your routine boring from Monday to Friday. Trust me: It makes healthy habits easier to follow. Eat 3 meals at the same time every day. Sleep and wake up at the same time every day. Do your workout at the same time every day.

2. Practice a 12-hour fasting window. It works for everyone.

3. Finish your meals early, and let your body reset as you sleep.

4. Sleep 8 hours every night – this is non-negotiable for weight loss and overall health.

5. Add deep breathing exercises, even 10 minutes every day, to manage your stress. Just 10 minutes can heal your vagus nerve and also your gut.

6. What you start with in the morning absorbs best. So start with a powerful concoction.

If you need help deciding on a healthy morning drink, click here to know all about a zesty cinnamon lemon water drink and its multiple benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.