Want to live healthy? Diet plan to daily routine, 6 simple habits for a better life

The best things in life are simple, and sometimes all it takes are small tweaks in our daily habits to make big and healthy changes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tushar Tayal, Consultant - Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram said, "Living a healthy life doesn't have to be complicated. Small, daily habits can make a big difference in how you feel and how your body works."

The doctor further shared 6 daily habits that can pave the way for a healthier and better life.

Eat a balanced diet:

Carbohydrates like rice, roti, oats, and sweet potatoes give you energy. Choose whole grains instead of white rice or white bread when you can. Include millets in your diet.

Fruits and vegetables are full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Try to eat at least 4–5 servings a day. Go for colorful fruits and green leafy vegetables.

Protein and fats are important too. Healthy fats from nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocados help your heart. Avoid fried and processed foods.

Water is essential. Drink 6–8 glasses a day. If you’re thirsty, drink water before reaching for soda or juice.

Stay active:

Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days. You don’t need a gym. A brisk walk, dancing, cycling, or even cleaning the house can count.

Mix it up; do some cardio (walking, jogging), strength (like lifting light weights or using your body weight), and stretching.

Sleep well:

Adults need around 7–8 hours of sleep. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Avoid screens (phone, TV) an hour before bedtime to sleep better.

Mind your mind:

Take a few minutes daily for meditation, deep breathing, or yoga. It helps reduce stress and improve focus. Even 5–10 minutes of quiet time can help you feel calmer.

Live healthier and better with these simple habits.(Shutterstock)

Limit alcohol and avoid smoking:

Too much alcohol harms your liver and brain. If you drink, do so in moderation (a drink or two occasionally is okay). Smoking damages your lungs and heart—quitting is one of the best things you can do for your health.

Stay consistent:

Doing these things once in a while won't help much. The key is making them a part of your daily routine. It's okay to start small and build up slowly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.