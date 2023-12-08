Living with heart issues can be challenging but it doesn't have to hold you back as with the right lifestyle and diet changes along with some proactive measures, you can significantly improve your heart health and enhance your overall quality of life. This is because a heart-healthy lifestyle is not only about what you eat but also how you live. Simple everyday diet, lifestyle changes for a happier, healthier heart (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Celebrity Pilates Master Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, highlighted some informative and practical suggestions for individuals facing heart related health conditions -

Prioritise a Heart-Healthy Diet

One of the most critical aspects of managing heart concerns is adopting a heart-healthy diet. Consider these dietary adjustments:

Incorporate Fruits and Vegetables: Incorporate a variety of fruits and vegetables into your meals, especially the seasonal ones. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support heart health.

Incorporate a variety of fruits and vegetables into your meals, especially the seasonal ones. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support heart health. Almonds: Eating almonds regularly can reduce bad cholesterol and also heart-related inflammation. In addition to significantly improving HDL cholesterol, snacking on almonds also helps in reducing central adiposity (belly fat) and waist circumference, all well-established heart disease risk factors. (as published in the Journal of the American Heart Association).

Eating almonds regularly can reduce bad cholesterol and also heart-related inflammation. In addition to significantly improving HDL cholesterol, snacking on almonds also helps in reducing central adiposity (belly fat) and waist circumference, all well-established heart disease risk factors. (as published in the Journal of the American Heart Association). Choose Whole Grains: Opt for whole grains food like brown rice, whole wheat bread, and quinoa over refined grains. These provide essential fiber and nutrients while helping control blood sugar levels.

Opt for whole grains food like brown rice, whole wheat bread, and quinoa over refined grains. These provide essential fiber and nutrients while helping control blood sugar levels. Opt for Healthy Fats: Replace saturated and trans fats with healthier options like olive oil, avocados, and nuts like almonds. These fats can help reduce bad cholesterol levels, known as LDL (low-density lipoprotein). When LDL builds up in the arteries, it can lead to heart disease and increase the risk of strokes.

Replace saturated and trans fats with healthier options like olive oil, avocados, and nuts like almonds. These fats can help reduce bad cholesterol levels, known as LDL (low-density lipoprotein). When LDL builds up in the arteries, it can lead to heart disease and increase the risk of strokes. Limit Sodium Intake: Reduce your salt intake to lower your risk of high blood pressure. Be mindful of processed and restaurant foods, as they often contain hidden sodium.

Reduce your salt intake to lower your risk of high blood pressure. Be mindful of processed and restaurant foods, as they often contain hidden sodium. Moderate Protein Consumption: Incorporate lean protein sources like poultry, fish, and legumes into your diet while reducing red meat consumption.

2. Medication Compliance: If you are prescribed medication for your heart concerns, it's crucial to take them as directed. Skipping doses or discontinuing medications can lead to complications. If you have any concerns or notice side effects, discuss them with your healthcare provider immediately.

3. Some information basis studies that you should know: A review by a panel of Indian nutrition and cardiovascular experts, published in the journal Nutrients, suggests that daily inclusion of almonds as part of a healthy diet may help reduce dyslipidemia. For the unaware, dyslipidemia is one of the most important risk factors for cardiovascular disease among Indians. Another study conducted by researchers at the University of California Merced, published in the journal Nutrients, highlights that breakfast-skipping college students who snack on almonds experienced better post-meal blood sugar regulation and better preservation of “good” HDL cholesterol levels.

4. Stay Active: Physical activity is another cornerstone of a heart-healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise can help maintain a healthy weight, lower blood pressure, and improve cardiovascular function. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week. This can include activities like walking, swimming, cycling, or dancing. Consult your healthcare provider before starting a new exercise program, especially if you have underlying heart conditions.

5. Get Adequate Sleep: Quality sleep is essential for heart health. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Poor sleep patterns can contribute to heart problems, so establish a regular sleep schedule and create a comfortable sleep environment.

6. Regular Health Checkups: Regular medical checkups are essential for monitoring your heart health. Work closely with your healthcare provider to manage your condition, adjust medications if necessary, and track your progress.

7. Manage Stress

Chronic stress can take a toll on your heart. Learning to manage stress is crucial for heart health. Consider these stress-reduction techniques:

Mindfulness and Meditation: Practice mindfulness and meditation to calm your mind and reduce stress.

Practice mindfulness and meditation to calm your mind and reduce stress. Deep Breathing: Incorporate deep breathing exercises into your daily routine to relax and lower stress levels.

Incorporate deep breathing exercises into your daily routine to relax and lower stress levels. Consumption of heart healthy foods like almonds: Including a handful of almonds in your daily diet can be a beneficial snack or habit. A recent study found that eating almonds might enhance the heart and nervous system's ability to handle mental stress.

Yasmin Karachiwala concluded, “Living with heart related issues doesn't mean giving up on life or living a compromised life. By adopting some of the aforementioned lifestyle changes, you can take control of your heart’s health and reduce the risk of complications. However, you must remember to consult your healthcare provider before making significant changes to your diet or exercise routine. All in all, your heart is worth the effort, and with determination and the right lifestyle choices, you can lead a heart-healthy life.”